



Washington Secretary of State (AP) Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that the United States would begin to revoke the visas of certain Chinese students, including those who studied in critical fields.

China is the second largest country of origin for international students in the United States, behind only India. During the 2023-2024 school year, more than 270,000 international students were from China, representing about a quarter of all foreign students in the United States.

Under President Trumps Trumps Leadership, the United States Department of State will work with the Ministry of Internal Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those who have links with the Chinese Communist Party or study in critical fields, Rubio wrote.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a message asking for comments on Wednesday evening.

The action comes at a time of intensifying a meticulous examination of the links between American higher education and China. The House Republicans this month pressed the University of Duke to break its links with a Chinese university, saying that it allowed Chinese students to access research funded by the federal government in Duke.

Last year, the House Republicans published a report warning that hundreds of millions of dollars in defense funding were going to research partnerships related to the Chinese government, offering access to the very foreign opponent nation whose assault is necessary to protect.

The Department of Internal Security raised similar problems in a letter prohibiting international students from Harvard University last week. Secretary Kristi Noem accused Harvard of coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party, invoking research collaborations with Chinese scholars. He also accused Harvard of training of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps members, a Chinese paramilitary group.

The announcement one day after Rubio interrupted the planning of new interviews on international students while the ministry is preparing guidelines for increased verification of their activity on social networks.

Visas repression adds to the uncertainty of international students

Together, the announcements of the State Department added to uncertainty for international students of the Americas, who were faced with the intensification of a meticulous examination of the administration of President Donald Trumps.

Earlier this year, American immigration and customs application were arrested and tried to expel the students who had been involved in campus demonstrations against the War of Israel-Hamas. And the Trump administration suddenly limited the legal status of thousands of international students before reversing, then expanding the reasons on which students can lose permission to study in the United States

The student of the University of Wisconsin, Vladyslav Plyaka, planned to visit Poland to see his mother and renew his visa, but he does not know when possible now that visa meetings are suspended. He also does not feel safe by leaving the United States even when the appointments resume.

I do not think that I have confidence in the system at this stage, said Plyaka, who came to the United States of Ukraine as a student in exchange for high school and stayed at university. I understand that this is probably done for security measures, but I would probably end up finishing my studies for the next two or three years, then will return to Ukraine.

AB AP: A new visa policy adds to a meticulous examination of international students in the United States

The AP Washington correspondent, Sagar Meghani, reports on more stages of Trump administration targeting international students.

The Trump administration last week moved to block Harvard University to register for all international students, a decision that was suspended by a federal judge, pending legal action.

Trump said Wednesday that Harvard, whose current student population is made up of more than a quarter of international students, is expected to limit this percentage to around 15%.

I want to make sure that foreign students are people who can love our country, Trump told journalists in the oval office.

The action on Chinese students is renewing the priority of Trumps' first administration to suppress academic links between the United States and China, which the Republicans have called a threat to national security. In April, Trump ordered the education department to strengthen the application of a federal rule forcing colleges to disclose information on the financing of foreign sources.

During its first mandate, the Department of Education opened 19 investigations on foreign funding in American universities and found that they underestimate money from China, Russia and other countries described as foreign opponents.

A few hours before Rubio announced the change, the east of the University of Michigan announced that it ended engineering partnerships with two Chinese universities, responding to republican pressure. Representative John Moolenaar, republican president of the selective committee of the Chinese Communist Party, recently urged eastern Michigan and other universities to end partnerships with Chinese universities.

About 1.1 million international students were in the United States last year an essential source of income for colleges focused on tuition fees. International students are not eligible for federal financial aid. Often they pay the high price.

The Northeastern University, which has more than 20,000 international students, has established emergency plans for those who have reached visa delays, said spokeswoman Renata Nyul, without developing.

This is a very dynamic situation, and we closely monitor the developments in real time to assess any potential impact, she said.

The United States provides more in-depth journals of visa candidates on social networks

In his announcement on China, Rubio said that the government will also revise the visa criteria to improve the attention of all future visa requests from the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong.

Visa candidates have been required to provide social networks in the State Department since 2019. The cable on Tuesday did not indicate what type of additional control that the new guidelines would cover, but suggested that new criticisms could be more at high intensity of resources.

Additional verification will dissuade students from coming to the United States, said Jonathan Friedman of Pen America, a literary organization and freedom of expression.

The details remain vague, but this policy is likely to upset the long-standing place of the United States as a lighthouse for the intellectual and cultural exchange with the world, said Friedman.

The decision to cut international registrations at Harvard stems from a dispute with the Ministry of Internal Security, which demanded that it provide information on foreign students who could involve them in violence or demonstrations that could lead to their expulsion. Harvard says he respected the request for files, but the agency said that his response had failed.

Trump said on Wednesday that more examination from Harvards students was necessary.

They take people from the world areas that are very radicalized, and we don't want them to make problems in our country, Trump said.

The Trump administration has reduced more than $ 2.6 billion in federal subsidies for Harvard, as it puts pressure on the changes in policies and governance at the Ivy League school, which the president described as a home for liberalism and anti -Semitism. Harvard rejected and filed a complaint against the administration.

___

The editors of the Associated Press Seung Min Kim in Washington and Jocelyn Gecker in San Francisco contributed to this report.

___

The coverage of Associated Press education receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find APS standards to work with philanthropies, a list of supporters and coverage areas financed at AP.ORG.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/international-students-visas-trump-guidance-social-media-a1f5180ce83560aff66dd65534906697 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos