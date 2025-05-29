The UK is trying to speed up the rollout of US trade trading.





The UK will talk with the United States next week to increase the fulfillment of the trade agreement between the two sides due to uncertainty in the absence of the US customs cuts of US car manufacturers and steel manufacturers.

The UK's US contract was released on May 8 as a large Pangpar of the two countries, but British officials still admitted that they are still in the timeline for implementation.

British Secretary of State Jonathan Reynolds wants to accelerate this process when he expects to meet Jamieson Greer in the US trade at the OECD meeting in Paris next week.

The UK -US Agreement was the first contract signed by President Donald Trump after revealing mutual tariffs on major trading partners in April. Trump suffered great frustration when the AUS court ruled that the tariff system was illegal on Wednesday, late Wednesday.

According to the UK's agreement, which was well -received by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which is essential for saving jobs in the UK automotive sector, Trump agreed to reduce 27.5 %of the tariffs of 27.5 %of the car for the first 100,000 vehicles shipped in the UK to 10 %.

Starmer said the US agreed to reduce the tariffs on British steel and aluminum exports to zero at the time of the contract, but it was currently set at 25 %.

A British government spokesman said: The United Kingdom was the first country to secure a deal with the United States as a measure to protect the British business and jobs, from automobiles to steel.

We can benefit from trading as soon as possible and we are trying to check the next step in the appropriate process.

British officials said that the implementation of US tariffs on British automobiles and steel still waited for signing off in Trump and cooperated with the company to allow the company to benefit soon.

They added that the United States should follow the legal procedures in terms of themselves. The British Parliament added that the so -called economic prosperity transactions and enforcement bills would be appropriately proposed.

The White House said: The Trump administration has worked closely with British response to completely implement the conditions of this groundbreaking contract in a short order and expand bilateral trade between our countries.

It was called a historic victory.

The UK's auto industry management is looking for clarity on whether the 10 % tariff rate can be applied later in the trade agreement on May 8.

Jaguar Land Rover pause the shipment in the United States in April, in response to Trump's tariffs, but resumed exports to 27.5 %earlier this month.

Aston Martin has also been restricting car exports to the United States since April, but according to people close to the company, the tariff uncertainty will be resolved when delivery resumes in early June.

The main obstacles for implementing a zero tariff plan for British steel manufacturers include US concerns about exporting exports to the United States and US ownership of British assets.

In April, the British government seized the control of British steel owned by China Jingye.

British steel, a trade group, said it needed to be implemented as soon as possible.

Time is essential because British producers are actively losing their spells, but this is also suitable for our industry where all British steel producers can benefit.

The UK has granted more market access to beef, ethanol and industrial products in return for Trump's tariffs.

Sam Lowe, a consulting lead for Flint Global, said: the provisions of the US-UK transaction are still enforced, and there is still a lot of uncertainty about the conditions for accessing the tariff properties and whether the access is supported.

