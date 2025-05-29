“Reciprocal” prices in limbo while the American courtyard intervenes





US President Donald Trump pronounces remarks on prices in the Garden Rose by the White House in Washington, DC, United States, April 2, 2025.

Carlos Barria | Reuters

President Donald Trump was accused of having resumed his trade policies, a columnist of the Financial Times briefly described this apparent model as the theory of “Taco”, or “Trump always chickens”.

The return to the prices was largely positive for the markets. Now, a federal court has canceled its “reciprocal” prices the same people who were suspended by Trump who raised in the American future.

The prolonged trade markets have already been supported by the NVIDIA sales figure during the January quarter. The flea manufacturer posted a 73% increase in income from his Data Center division, which includes artificial intelligence chips and other related components.

Overall revenues jumped 69% to $ 44.06 billion, compared to $ 26 billion a year earlier and have been even higher without export to China, Nvidia said.

In other words, the demand for IA chips is still booming, despite the concerns about companies that do not need as many chips and advanced companies that spend less due to the uncertainty caused by prices.

It does not seem that the export restrictions of fleas to China enjoy the same policy that oscillates in the face of the prices, because these rules, according to the White House, are more a question of national security than “negotiation” which has been and Trump characterized its tariff movements.

In any case, there could be far fewer competitors in Trump if the courts continue to reintegrate their policies.

What you need to know today

Trump's “reciprocal” prices stuck to Downa Downa Us Federal Court ruled on Wednesday that the president of Trump exceeded his authority with prices linked to the certainly, bearing a major principle of the president's economic agenda. “Global tariff orders and reprisals go beyond any authority granted to the President by the IEEPA to regulate importation by means of prices,” the judges wrote.

NVIDIA Public income jump despite China Curbsnvidia The results of the first quarter beat LSEG estimates. The profit per share took place at 96 cents adjusted, greater than 93 cents expected, while the income was $ 44.06 billion in juice of 73% in annual slip of the income from the NVIDIA data center which beat the forecasts of $ 43.31 billion. However, export restrictions to China weigh on Nvidia. “The H20 export ban put an end to our Topper data center activities in China,” CEO Jensen Huang said.

“Negotiation”, did not go back: Trptrotrumpon Wednesday rejected the “Taco theory”. He describes a scheme that Trump announces new prices, sending falling markets, then stops or lightened later, causing the market rebound. When he was asked bycnbc on the term, Trump said that his movements were “called negotiation”.

The markets took ahead of NVIDIA GAININGSU.S. Actions slipped on Wednesday. The S&P 500 lost 0.56%, the industrial average of Dow Jones dropped by 0.58%and the NASDAQ composite granted 0.51%. The yield on the 30 -year -old treasure briefly affected 5%. The pan -European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.61%. Automakerstellante said 2.2% lower after the owner of Jeep, Dodge, Fiat and the North American Operation Director of Morenamed, Antonio Filosaas, his new CEO.

Elon Musk is “ disappointed '' of Billelon Musk of Trump, who heads the Department of Effectiveness of the US government, was tried on Tuesday by a federal judge to exercise “important” authority without “appropriate appointment” by the congress. Wednesday, Musk on X thanked Trump “for the opportunity to reduce unnecessary spending”. In addition, Musk said he was “disappointed” from Trump's tax bill, indicating that “increases the budget deficit, and not only decrease it and undermines the work that the Doge team does”.

Tesla investors want Musk to work more news on the original work of Musk full -time, Tesla Investors wrote a letter to Robyn Denholm on Wednesday, the president of the board of directors, demanding that Musk works at least 40 hours a week to the car manufacturer as a condition of any new remuneration plan that they can arrange for him. Tesla's “falling sales” and “a global reputation in falls are a serious concern,” wrote the group of retirement funds.

[PRO] Bond yields could always put pressure on the shares that larger bond yields seem to help put a shock absorber on the fort of the stock market week, with the 30 -year treasure award to the 5% level as TheS & P 500Stalled. Analysts warn that the bond market could undergo more pace, which would put a cover on any action rally.

And finally …

The president of the water, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R), welcomed his American counterpart Donald Trump when he arrived at the presidential terminal of Abu Dhabi on May 15, 2025.

Giuseppe Caccace | AFP | Getty images

The story of the US AI with water is not only access, it is a question of domination

In the background of the oil-rich deserts in the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates are on a mission to establish supremacy in the field of artificial intelligence.

Seven thousand kilometers across the planet, the United States, led by President Donald Trump, want US companies to dominate the AI ​​world race.

Although their objectives can be separated by the continents, their ambitions are surprisingly aligned. The United States is currently manufacturing the most advanced semiconductive fleas in the world, while water and neighboring gulf countries have the abundant and inexpensive energy necessary to fuel huge AI data centers.

