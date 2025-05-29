



Steve Reed, the Minister of Environment, seized the planning process control for building two major reservoirs for the first time since the 1990s.

This immediate stage provides a promise that the government will quickly track the delivery of the new reservoirs, and supports the plan to plan a British construction plan and provide 1.5 million new houses.

Without these projects, the supply of national capital is threatened and new houses cannot simply be built.

As the government exercised its decisive control, the two new reservoir projects, East Anglia and Lincolnshire, have won an important status nationwide. This is because the project is very important, so the planning process is expanded to the Secretary of State at the regional level.

This milestone will intercept more than one -third of the million houses in most prices in the UK, simplifying and accelerating the planning process.

The rapid increase in population, the infrastructure left to decline, and the warming climate means that the UK may lack clean drinking water until the mid -10th year without a major infrastructure check.

In order to maintain our water supply as the future, the government also enacts the law to fundamentally simplify the planning process, which means that the national important designation is automatically for projects such as the basics of our national recovery.

This is part of the change plan, and the council will build 150 major infrastructure projects to create new jobs and lead economic growth.

Emma Hardy Water Resources Secretary said:

Today we support building companies, not blockers, intervening with the national interests, slashing red tapes to block nine new reservoirs.

The government will secure our water supply for future generations and unlock thousands of housing buildings as part of the change plan.

David Black, CEO of OFWAT, said:

We welcome the clear focus of the government to meet our future water demands and to accelerate the delivery of supply and elasticity plans to support economic growth. Along with the 2 billion development funds announced in the 2024 price review, this will help to provide the largest major water resource infrastructure project program, including nine new reservoirs for decades.

Meanwhile, Therisk in the drought this summer is increasing, and the Environment Agency has urged the Water Resources company to do more to protect the water supply after the start of the most dry spring in 69 years.

The reservoir that collects and stores water is essential to trust and consistently maintain water supply even in dry weather, but since 1992, 30 years ago, new reservoirs have not been delivered.

Thousands of houses are being blocked by concerns about water shortages.

Anglian Water proposes to build a Lincolnshire reservoir to the south of Sleaford, aiming to operate by 2040. We also partnered with Cambridge Water and proposed a fence reservoir located between Chatteris village and march.

Lincolnshire Reservoir will provide up to 160 million liters of water per day to up to 500,000 houses of 660 million cups of tea day. The fence will supply 87 million liters to 250 million shares to the most dry areas in the UK.

Both projects will now be held in a counseling stage where developers collect the views of communities and stakeholders.

The water company tried to bring nine new reservoirs online in 2050. In Lincoln Sir, Cambridge Sher, Oxford Sair, Summer Set, Surfuck, Kent, East Sussex and West Midland. This reservoir is likely to provide 660 million liters of water per day.

