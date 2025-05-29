



As pastors enter the final stage of cruel public spending review, about 50,000 civil servants are facing an ax, and Rachel Reeves is reducing spending throughout the White Hall.

Officials briefly explained the negotiations. About 500,000 people in the UK are expected to be in charge of about 500,000 regular officials. One man said it would not be surprised if this number dropped to 450,000 by 2030.

Officials Jobs CULL is one of the spending control procedures that want Reeves to finish next week. One minister said it was almost over.

The Ministry of Finance said that more than half of the government's departments, including large spenders such as the Ministry of Justice, have solved their budget for the next three years.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is fighting the Treasury for more money for local council services and housing, and the Minister of Home Affairs, Yvette Cooper, is especially negotiated to secure more cash for policies. An official who was involved in negotiations said.

London Police Chief, Lord Marklouli, joined the lobby activities on Wednesday. The superintendent will provide her expenditure review agreement on June 11th.

A financial official said that this time it was much less than the previous expenditure review. But now it will be a good time for pastors to settle down. Holding the last moment is not a good idea.

Daren Jones, the Finance Minister, is supervising the last minute. As other departments settled their budget, they found that they had more cash and fought a reduced pot.

In recent years, after the significant increase in central bureaucracy after the BREXIT and Covid-19 crisis, the 20 % reduction in civil servants is considered to be managed.

The cabinet office refused to mention, but one official confirmed.

At the end of the conservative non-parable Democratic Party's AUTERNITY Program, the Institute for Government Think-Tank found that the number of regular officials in 2016 fell to 390,000 in 2016.

The additional pressure caused by BREXIT has increased to about 425,000 people until the first Covid-19 Lockdowns was made before it increased to 515,000 last year.

IFG said in October 2023 by a former minister, Jeremy Hunt, who immediately imposed a limit on the coefficient of public officials.

Senior White Hall officials said that if the UK entered a new relatively political and economic calm, a decrease in 10 %head -to -control control could be managed and could be achieved without forced redundancy.

Dave Penman, head of the FDA civil service association, said: Officials cannot determine the size of the officials, the ministers said. Political confusion over the past decade has been inefficient and inefficient.

It might have spent a lot of energy for a continuous government, but in reality it has made an appointment. He added that the number of civil servants should grow to attempt and match these political promises.

Reeves announced that the cost of running will be reduced by 15 % by 2030 in March, including the goal of reducing jobs, simplifying government real estate, and moving some posts from London.

The superintendent was convinced that the number of civil servants could be reduced to 10,000 at the time, but the officials said that Reeves personally predicted that the number of heads would achieve a much larger fall.

