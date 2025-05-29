Fund for nature -friendly agriculture in the UK expenditure review | agriculture





Nature -friendly agricultural budgets will be cut in the UK expenditure review and can be disclosed because they can only apply small farms.

Sources from Defra (Environment, Food and Rural Secretariat) confirmed that agricultural funds will be seriously reduced in the review after Breksit on June 11. It will be part of the reduction of the department that is expected to face Brunt.

The Labor Party promised $ 550 million in budget for two years from 2024 to 2026, which has increased its budget, but it will be cut for all farms except for several years for several years.

Natural -friendly agricultural funds are a payment package that replaces EUS common agricultural policies, and aims to pay farmers to take care of farmers, but to take care of nature, soil and other public goods. Many farms depend on these payments to meet their purpose.

Defra is understood to focus on money on areas with the best potential for nature, such as highlands, and to pay peasant soils to farmers. Defra sources said this plan would aim for a small farm. Rich farmers will not be qualified. In other words, the larger farm is submerged in nature -friendly agricultural incentives.

Environmental groups are concerned that nature will decrease with the plan and infrastructure bills that remove nature protection from the previously protected areas, depending on the EU.

In Europe, general agricultural policies are being checked to include payments for nature. Now, British farms are afraid that the subsidies have been completely suspended since the Breksheet, and they should strengthen their production to satisfy the end.

The ministers argue that agricultural profitability will be improved during this period, and the new natural restoration fund created by the plan and infrastructure bill will provide private investment in nature -friendly agriculture.

After the housing and local governments begin to review the efficacy of developers who make space for nature when building houses, it is also expected to sprinkle water for biodiversity for the developer. Depending on the plan, the development site of 49 houses can benefit from simplified rules. Currently, developers need to provide 10% improvement in nature on their site.

Craig Bennett, the chief executive of wildlife trusts, talked about the natural restoration fund used to support farmers instead of government funds. I think it is dangerous to mix the pot. We need decent funds for farmers to recover, and in a wider country, we need decent funds for natural recovery. If we start to merge with them, we do not know how we will develop domestic and international goals.

Skid the newsletter promotion in the past

The most important story of the earth. Get environmental news throughout the week -good and evil, essential

Personal Information Protection Notification: The newsletter may include information about contents that support charity, online advertising and external parties. See the Privacy Policy for more information. We use Google Recaptcha to protect the website and Google Privacy Policy and Service Terms.

After the newsletter promotion

There are a lot of people who are very nervous about what's going on. There is a massive concern about the planned bill, which is reducing the protection of species with many otters, dolphins and treasures. There is concern about reducing funding for natural agriculture, and rumors of the government withdrawing ambitions. [biodiversity regulations for housebuilders] It will attract rugs under the feet of private investors who support funds for natural recovery.

All of this will be quite fatal together, and it will be very difficult to know how we will convey to general election promises to convey natural recovery.

Defra refused to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/may/28/nature-friendly-farming-fund-to-be-slashed-uk-spending-review-defra The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos