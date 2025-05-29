Analysis: China thought it had a truce with the United States. Then Trump dropped two bombs





Beijing CNN –

A stroke of the United States is likely to break the already fragile trade break between Washington and Beijing, Chinese technological companies and students both treated the shock by the Trump administration on Wednesday evening.

Given from China, things improved after the two largest economies have agreed to make the stiff prices considerably bring back a stage of conciliation in a trade war that had threatened the entire global trade system.

The factories started to turn again. The late shipping containers began to leave the Chinese ports, intended for the United States. The Chinese media celebrated the agreement as a national victory, while the senior officials adopted an optimistic tone by describing cooperation between the two superpower rivals.

But the two blows of Washington will have large -scale effects through China, angry with families and authorities. They also question the future of American-Chinese trade discussions; The temporary truce lasts only 90 days and the clock checks to reach a longer -term agreement.

The first blow came to a financial time report on Wednesday that the moves of US President Donald Trump had actually cut certain American companies in the sale of software used to design semiconductors in China.

A spokesperson for Siemens later told CNN that the US government had informed the industry of new export controls on flea design software to military and Chinese users around the world on Friday.

These small chips – which fuel our smartphones, computers, cars and household appliances – have been at the forefront of the American -Chinese technological battle in recent years. The Biden administration had prevented China from accessing semiconductors manufactured in the United States, and earlier this month, Washington warned companies against the use of AI fleas manufactured by the Chinese Huawei technology giant.

The obstacles were booming for Beijing, especially since it paid tens of billions of dollars in its semiconductor industry, aimed at stimulating production at home and becoming less dependent on the United States and other countries.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States, refused to comment on the chip software movement reported, but accused the United States of exaggerating the concept of national security, mistreating export controls and blocking and deleting China in a statement to CNN.

But it is the second shot of the White House that landed in the salons of Chinese families, with the American secretary of the State, Marco Rubio, saying that the United States aggressively reveals visas for Chinese students, in particular those in critical fields or with links with the Chinese Communist Party.

It is difficult to overestimate the impact. There were more than 270,000 Chinese students in the United States in 2024, and even more before the pandemic. While some are from the political and commercial elites of Chinas, many also come from families in the middle class.

The path to the United States is attractive, but difficult. Chinese families save for years and spend exorbitant sums of exorbitant to send their children abroad, with students attending CRAM schools or hiring tutors to polish their requests. The announcement of Rubios compromises all of this with students now faced with potential expulsion in the midst of their hardly won education.

Given that China is a single party state that deeply reaches all aspects of society, it may be difficult or impossible for many students to refute any assertion that they are connected to the Communist Party, in particular if the State Department defines this term in a loose way.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas said Thursday that he is firmly opposed to this decision, accusing the United States of unjustly revoking visas on the pretext of ideology and national security.

Candy, a statistical student at the University of Michigan, who did not want to give her a full name, said that she feared that her visa be canceled before her diploma.

Finding herself with only a secondary school diploma is something that I fear, she said of China, where she visited her family. I pray to cross my undergraduate study safely and gently.

When I learned the news for the first time, I wanted to curse Trump.

Although the visa threat is a shock, some maintain that students targeting can actually be a boon for China at the end.

The number of Chinese students in the United States has decreased in recent years, in part because of significant changes in the public policy and perception. Experts say that many Chinese students and families are now concerned about security, racism and discrimination, and immigration difficulties in the United States, in particular because more competitive higher education options are open in other countries, including in China itself.

Trumps' repression could see more Chinese researchers, including some of the most brilliant minds in their areas, return to their country of origin or choose to stay in the first place, rejecting American education rather for a diploma in Chinese.

And these researchers, including the main leaders in technological fields, could be the key to China to catch up or exceed the United States, the very thing that many Trump officials are trying to prevent.

Wednesday brought good news for China; A federal court prevented Trump from imposing most of his world rates, including current 30% prices on China. But the administration immediately appealed to the decision, leaving the status of these prices and the trade war in the air.

