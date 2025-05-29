In a strategic defense review, the UK to strengthen the pioneering electronics and cyber war





In order to lead the participation of the battlefield, more than 1 billion people were invested in pioneering digital targeting webs, and the lessons learned in Ukraine were applied to the British army. The new cyber and electromagnetic commands will supervise the operation of cyber for defense as the career path accelerates. Innovation provides government plans for government changes by strengthening national security and creating skilled jobs.

The government will invest more than 1 billion to install a pioneering electronics system in the British army, accurately pointing out and eliminating enemy goals.

As part of the Strategic Defense Review (SDR), a new cyber and electromagnetic command will be established to leave the UK at the forefront of cyber operation. The announcement was made by the Secretary of Defense of John Healey MP visited MOD Corsham, the British Cyber ​​headquarters.

The Ministry of Defense will develop a new digital targeting web, allowing a better connection to connect the military weapons system, aiming at the enemy threats, and making it faster.

This pioneering digital feature will provide a decisive advantage of the UK through great integration across domains, new AI and software, and will provide better communication between the military. For example, you can identify the threat by the sensor of the ship or the universe before being disabled by the F-35 aircraft, drone or aggressive cyber operation.

This follows the historical promise that the prime minister will increase defense expenditures to 2.5%of GDP.

Providing this new digital targeting web is the core of the UK to learn the class directly at the forefront of Ukraine. When the Ukrainians changed their lethality at the beginning of the war by finding enemies in the early days of the war and attacking them quickly and scale, they allowed them to prevent Russian progress.

The Pentagon will establish cyber and electromagnetic command. General James Hockenhulls has followed a mode that needs to protect the British military network with more than 90,000 sub -critical attacks over the past two years. This command will lead the defense cyber operation and adjust the national cyber force and aggressive cyber function.

The new headquarters will also help to capture and hold initiatives in high tempo race for military advantages by utilizing all military expertise in the electromagnetic war. For example, we will be controlled with the command to interfere with the signal to drones or missiles and intercept hostile communication.

This announcement is expected to be expected to be part of the SDR publishing, which emphasizes how a cyber attack threatens the foundation of the economy and everyday life every day.

The SDR changes defense over the next 10 years and makes the UK strong in Korea and abroad. It can lead to a stronger NATO by finishing the Chinese in our army and leading innovation, jobs and growth in the country. Enhanced cyber defense will help to strengthen national security and support economic stability.

Secretary of Defense John Healey said:

The Way of Warfare, which is being attacked every day on this new front, is changing rapidly.

In Ukraine, the difficult lessons from President Putin's illegal wars leave us the fantasy that the future conflict is better, better, equipped, and innovation faster.

We will connect ships, aircraft, tanks, and operators to the army to provide the ability to act at a speed that we have never seen before, so that we can immediately share important information and strike faster.

We will attract the best digital talents and establish a neuro center for cyber function to utilize the latest innovation, provide appropriate funds for the defense of modern times, and support government plans for the government's change.

SDR must provide a digital targeting web by 2027 MOD.

In February, the MOD also announced that the recruitment of military recruits will be traced quickly in a professional role to solve cyber threats to the UK through recruitment plans.

Cyber ​​direct entry programs provide accelerated paths with the following military cyber role.

Customized education focused on the essential cyber space operation technology. By the end of 2025, deployed in the operating cyber role. The salary exceeds 40,000, and up to 25,000 of the additional technology payments are available. There is no need to serve or handle weapons in a dangerous environment. All military benefits, including medical, sports facilities, adventure training and professional development.

