The reason why the new zero carbon British steel plant provides hope and headaches | Steel industry





Ironworks in DAMMAM in the coastal city of Saudi Arabia had an abnormal journey. HAD twice in the Atlantic Ocean. In 2006, he was taken from Alabama to Saudi Arabia. Before that, the plant was in England.

The plant can produce a direct reduction iron (DRI) of about 1m per year, which is a material that can be used for green steel production. Decades after the factory left England, the British ministers are currently shipping with 28,000 pieces, and are now considering the course reversal and providing funds for similar facilities.

But the government has a controversial controversy within the British steel sector. The lobby group UK Steel told The Guardian that the DRI factory was not a priority. High -ranking insiders feared that hundreds of millions of pounds of taxpayers could be spent on supporting white elephant funds.

British steel factory at scunthorpe. Photo: Joel Goodman/The Guardian

Last month, the government recalled a parliament that would pass the emergency bill to pass the furnace to control the British river with two explosions by the Chinese owner Jingye, a few days after a few days. Jonathan Reynolds Secretary of State and Sarajones said that effective acquisitions are needed to preserve UKS capacity to produce virgin or primary steel in iron ore.

The Spun Tope explosion, known as Queen Anne and Queen Bess, is the last two in England. However, despite the supply of materials for several months, the ministers hope to find a way to maintain the primary steel making ability.

The furnace uses carbon in coal to remove oxygen from iron ore. The process eventually emits carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and heats the earth. Many steel companies use electricity to switch to a much cleaner electric arc furnace that melts scrap steel. But they cannot produce iron in iron ore.

There is a place where DRI can come in. The process uses gas to remove ore oxygen. Most DRIs use methane to emit carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, while converting to green hydrogen can allow iron production without significant discharge.

.

The ministers repeatedly cited DRI as a powerful competitor who received some of the 25 billion funds for a new steel strategy. Last month, Reynolds spoke to the National Assembly. The direct reduced iron technology has a considerable interest in us in the future.

However, according to the Lobby Group UK Steel and several industry management, the industry is considered to have a lower priority than reducing energy costs and preventing metal imports in the industry.

Some executives and industry experts have questioned whether up to $ 200 million in the new British DRI plant will provide good value for money.

The owner of the two largest Tata Steel in the porttarpe of Scuntorpe and the Tata Steel in Port Talbot is not interested in sourcing a huge DRI product that will justify the factory. Other small producers, such as Cardiff's Celsa and Rotherham's Liberty Steel, can use DRI but not needed.

Energy Costeel Rolls has built a German steel company Salzgitter AG. SteelWorks tend to take care of rich and inexpensive energy sources. Photo: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

UK STEEL said it would be better to stop the high energy cost of the existing factory to the ratio of France and Germany than the expensive new facility subsidies. As the trajectory of the Saudi plant shows, DRI Plants, like many heavy industry, tended to cluster clustering in countries with abundant and inexpensive energy. The UK has the world's highest industrial energy price.

British steel is in crisis in the UK's steel industry, and the non -competitive market situation, demand is reduced and faced with global trade pressure, said Steel said.

The steel strategy is an opportunity to formalize the long -term vision for this sector, but at this point the government should evaluate how limited resources are best assigned. Solving urgent problems such as electricity prices and trade defense must be clearly prioritized to put our sector on a sustainable foundation.

Trade groups added that efforts to evaluate the future demand for steel will include evaluating the necessity and survival of the British DRI plant.

UK Steel said it would have a chance to spend DRI, but it still depends on the import of Iron Ore.

The government steel council, which gathered ministers, unions, and companies, discussed the DRI in detail about the frustration of the industry during the British steel crisis.

A senior figure in the industry said it would be a white elephant. New DRI plants usually hire about 200 people.

The crisis backup molding factory in Gent, Belgium, has started a 11 billion project to build a 25 -meter DRI plant and two new electric furnaces. Photo: John Thys/AFP/Getty Images

But union leaders and many MPs believe that Virgin Steel is important for creating weapons for war or economic elasticity in crisis such as infectious diseases. Saudi Arabia is the only member of the G20 developed country group without a blast furnace to make iron for steel production. But two DRI plants mean that they can continue to produce iron and steel by pinching.

Alasdair McDiarmid, the secretary -general of the British steel workers, COMMUNITY, said there is a strong example of DRI investment.

Investment in DRI can make steel more environmentally friendly and competitive while maintaining very important UKS primary steel making function in our volatile world.

The DRI is completely compatible with the electric arc furnace, providing a safe and self -growing metallic supply and allowing further sustainable by allowing future adoption of hydrogen -based steel making.

The British government is waiting for a report on the DRI of the MISSIONS Processing Institute, a middlesbrough -based research organization, and is expected to recommend DRI if necessary to maintain the first steel management. Pastors must evaluate whether they will receive severe subsidies to the factory to attract private sector investors.

One industry leader said people saw it as a little red herring. Do not continue for this dry thing. If resources are limited, you will probably do something else.

