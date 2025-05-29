The Trump tariff decision does not really change the US-UK agreement





The latter touches in Trump Trade's pricing drama asks many people what it means for the United Kingdom's agreement with the United States.

The answer is actually not as much as you think.

To begin with, the prices that the American courtyard have ruled illegal do not include those on cars, which constitute the majority of what exports from the United Kingdom to the United States, and aluminum, which are the other most affected British industries.

British car exports currently attract prices of 27.5% while steel and aluminum are affected with prices of 25% – the same as all other countries. Wednesday's decision has not changed this.

And although the United Kingdom has concluded an agreement with the United States to reduce cars to 10% and steel and aluminum prices at zero, this agreement has not yet entered into force.

Jaguar Land Rover sources have told the BBC that these prices cost them “a huge sum of money” and pushed the notion floated by the commercial organization of the automotive industry, the SMMT, that they could develop current American stocks before feeling the pain of the prices.

The government said that it tried to implement the agreement as quickly as possible and that the Secretary of Commerce Jonathan Reynolds would rely on the case for rapid implementation when he meets American representatives at a meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development of Development in Paris in Paris next week.

The decision blocks the taxation by Trump of general prices of 10% on other British products entering the United States – such as products such as salmon and whiskey. So how this part of the tariff agreement will take place will remain uncertain.

The sigh of rescue of British exporters when the prices could be stopped short -lived because the White House said it intended to appeal the decision.

There are also other mechanisms for the president to impose prices – through different provisions in commercial acts or pushing them through the congress.

The United Kingdom has announced its trade agreement with the United States to a fanfare, but there are question points on the best of the United Kingdom that other countries are revealed that the president is prevented from imposing swingent prices on others by the courts or his own legislature.

The most corrosive effect of all is perhaps another Joker who is thrown into an already unpredictable game of international trade.

It is difficult for companies to plan, to invest, with all confidence.

