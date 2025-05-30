



More than 300 British artists, doctors, activists, and academia have signed a public letter that the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ends the British competition in the Gaza War crime and calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

Prominent public characters also demanded that the prime minister would stop all British weapons sales to Israel.

“We urge you to take immediate action to end the UKS competition in the fear of the Gaza.”

“British activity -You can forget the family in a few seconds by flying with parts delivered to Israel at the British factory. Each weapon delivery makes our country directly conspired to death.”

Among the signators are singer composer Dua Lipa, actor Benedict Cumperbatch, Brian COX, TOBY JOX and Andrea Riseborough, Broadcaster Gary Lineker, Film Director Danny Boyle and Holocaust Survivor Stephen Kapos.

The main requirements summarized in this letter were STARMER stopping the license of British weapons and Israel, ensuring a humanitarian approach throughout the country without military interference, broking immediate ceasefire, and ending the hunger raised in the surrounded Enclave.

“More than 15,000 children have been killed, including more than 4,000 people under 4 years old. The bedrooms where children once slept, the kitchen where the family shared meals, and the schools learned by schools were all reduced to debris.”

“History is recorded at the moment of moral clarity. This is one. The world is looking at the world and the history will not be forgotten. The children of Gaza cannot wait for another moment. What will you choose? What is the contest of war crime?

Since the beginning of the war with Gazawa, the Israeli troops have died more than 54,000, and most killed children and women and suffered more than 123,300 injuries.

The Gaza Government Press Office reported that more than 18,000 children were killed on 19 months of Israeli attack, including 16,854 confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

916 of the murdered children were under 1 year old. 4,365 were 1 to 5 years old; 6,101 was between 6 and 12; 5,124 were 13 to 17 years old.

Lack of hunger and humanitarian aid

The signature condemned the condemnation of the Gaza's blockade of Israel.

They emphasized that the UK should guarantee “a complete humanitarian approach throughout the country for a rich aid without military interference.”

“Now the children of the Gaza are hungry. Food and medicine were sitting on the border just a few minutes away. The Word does not feed Palestinian children -we need behavior … Mother, father, baby, grandparents -starved in front of the world.

“290,000 children are in danger of death. They have been hungry for more than 70 days by the Israeli government. They are crying until they no longer cry, until hunger takes a voice, and parents have to do something that they can't think of.

Israel blocked the boundaries on March 2 and blocked all international aids and products, including basic foods, sanitary supplies and fuel.

On April 1, all 25 bakery supported by world food programs across the strip was closed due to lack of flour and fuel.

Since Tuesday, the Gaza Indian Foundation, a controversial US -sponsored American support group that Israel has approved to acquire the original distribution of territory, has given Palestinians to share 14,000 food boxes.

The new aid system, which restricts food distribution to a small number of hubs protected by US security contractors, is trying to solve the distribution from the UN's aid organizations.

On Tuesday, Israeli troops fired a shooting in the outside of GHF distribution sites on Tuesday. The Palestinians waited for help inside the facility due to a long delay in conducting security checks on the recipient.

Israeli killed three people and suffered more than 47 injuries.

The United Nations and other major humanitarian groups have rejected a new system, they cannot meet the demands of 2.1 million people of Gaza, and that Israel can use food control as a weapon to control the population.

