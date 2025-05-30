



In the entire UK, the pro -Palestinian protests received attention and responded to human rights issues. However, concerns about the connection between British higher education institutions and human rights violations are not limited to areas.

According to a new survey by Freedom from Torture, the UK university has found that it provides graduate school security and terrorism education to foreign security for foreign security units, including the world's most oppressed system. These institutions are suspended to provide training to state agents without investigating human rights records, or to consider how British expertise can be used for silence, surveillance or torture.

According to the survey, British universities can not only blindly turn to human rights abuse, but there may be a risk of training some abusers. Some universities have even directly partnered with foreign police, which are famous for their extensive abuse to provide domestic education. Others welcomed individuals about the process designed for security experts in the state where torture was a standard national control tool. All of this rarely happens to the risk of human rights.

These are not abstract concerns. They raise serious and immediate questions. What happens if the secret surveillance techniques taught in the UK class are later used to hunt dissipated greetings later? Why don't counter -terrorism investigate the background of the applicant in the regime, which is a general excuses for torture and arbitrary detention in universities?

According to the freedom of torture, universities across the UK accepts security education applicants from the world's most oppressed countries. However, a university that participated in the research said it is selecting applicants who are engaged in or intended for human rights violations.

Torture survivors in the UK are aliens about the impact that the security forces in the country they fled to access British security education without meaningful human rights checks. For a long time, beacon of liberal value and intellectual freedom seems to overlook the fact that their knowledge can be used in oppression and national violence.

Meanwhile, student activists from all over the country are firmly established as stakeholders in university human rights records. According to the recent protests, students will not hesitate to be responsible when they believe that college behavior does not match its value.

Worldwide student groups around the world have abundant activist history. From the anti -Apa Lert Hate solidarity campaign to the student protest that caused the rebellion of Myanmar in 1988, young people had long been at the forefront of the struggle against oppression. Today's generation is often the most socially conscious and worldwide in history. It is not surprising to college that human rights performances are popular themes for young people they serve.

In the company world, the current business is routinely judged by human rights records. Terms such as ethical sourcing, responsible investment and human rights diligence are the standard part of business performance. Universities that think about the future and are proud of being socially responsible should not be low. It is impossible for many people to have no policies for overseas human rights risks.

This is when the change changes.

Torture survivors who seek safety in the UK do not have to worry that the national educational institutions are providing training to the security forces of the regime. The university should be able to provide peace of mind to people who express real interests, whether they have the most terrible abuse of power or students.

To do this, the university division must bring the house in order. This begins by adopting the transparent human rights policy of this sector and performing effective due diligence to manage the risk of human rights. If you do not take these necessary measures, there is a risk of contributing to the infringement of world human rights.

The university should ask yourself: Who is sitting in the classroom? Who is the benefit of our training? And what can be the result in what we teach? These are one of many urgent questions, but it is not a question that looks like a sector.

The UK University must take meaningful measures to avoid building a human rights record that can be proud of the world -class oppression tool. It is not only appealing to new generation activists, but also right.

*For more information on the FFTS survey, including the response from the university, you can find it here.

The views expressed in this article are owned by the author and do not necessarily reflect the Al Jazeeras editing attitude.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2025/5/29/uk-universities-are-at-risk-of-training-torturers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos