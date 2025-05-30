



In 1965, the Minister of Finance of the time, Valry Giscard Destaing, proposed the right word for having described how the supremacy of the dollar provided the basis of financial supremacy of the United States. The fact that the dollar was so dominant in international transactions gave an exorbitant privilege in the United States. Because each country needed dollars to settle exchanges and support its own currencies, foreign countries had to buy American debts, which in turn meant that the United States paid less to borrow money and were able to increase trade and budgetary deficits without suffering from usual pain. The exorbitant privilege of the dollar was that the United States could live beyond its means.

This has always been an open question as to the duration of this privilege, but President Donald prevails over hard tariff policies, associated with a budget bill which would currently add billions of billions to the budget deficit, could simply be enough to dislodge the dollar. Annual federal deficits are already taking place at 6% of GDP, while interest rates on US Treasury bills at 10 years have more than doubled to around 4.5% in recent years, increasing the cost of interest payments on debt. From the last quarter of 2024, 58% of world reserves were in dollars, compared to 71% in the first quarter of 1999. The dollar can remain king, if only because it does not seem to be any real alternative, but thanks to the own American actions, the exorbitbitance of its privilege is already eroded and with it, the capacity of the Americas to compensate its impious budget.

But the dollar is not the only privilege that the United States enjoyed. Since the post-war period, the best universities in the Americas have led the world. Harvard, Princeton, put, Caltech These elite universities are the foundation of American scientific supremacy which in turn fueled decades of economic growth. But also, because of their unrivaled capacity to attract the best minds around the world, these schools have given the United States the educational privilege of being the magnet of global academic excellence. In the same way that the domination of dollars has enabled the United States to live beyond its means, the domination of elite universities compensated for the fact that the United States has at best a mediocre education system of K-12.

And now this privilege is attacked by the Trump administration. Cutting federal funding for universities such as Columbia and Princeton and evisceration agencies such as the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation were quite bad, but recent administrations to ban Harvard international students would be a death blow, especially if they spread to other high -level schools.

And it seems quite possible that it can. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States would aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students and improve the future examination on all candidates in China. (This includes the candidates of Hong Kong, a city formerly free which is firmly under the shot of the Chinese government which is precisely the type of students that a past America would have sought to defend.)

The ability to attract the best of the best, especially in science, is what makes Harvard Harvard, which has helped make the United States. Just as the loss of the dollar privilege would oblige the United States to finally pay years of tax mismanagement, the loss of the privilege of these major universities would oblige the country to pay for decades of education failure.

American science operates on foreign talents

As Kevin Carey wrote this week, Vox's contributor, foreign students are a major source of financial support for American colleges and universities, many of whom would be difficult to survive if these students disappear. But the financial situation underestimates in fact how much American science depends on foreign talents and, in turn, depends on major universities like Harvard to bring students and teachers.

An astonishing 70% of students graduate in the United States in electrical engineering and 63% in IT, the two most important disciplines to win the future were born abroad. In the United States, nineteen percent of the global STEM workforce in the United States; Focus only on the workforce at the doctorate level, and this number amounts to 43%. Since 1901, around half of all prices of physics, chemistry and medicine have gone to the Americans, and about a third of these winners were born abroad, a figure that has increased in recent decades. It is really not too much to suggest that if all foreign scientists and science students were expelled tomorrow, the American sciences would stop.

Could students born in the United States enter this gap? Absolutely not. It is because the elite that the major universities of the Americas are, the education system of the country K-12 was anything but.

Every three years, the International Student Evaluation Program (PISA) is given to a representative sample of 15 -year -old students in more than 80 countries. This is the best existing test to determine how students in the country compare themselves in mathematics, reading and sciences to their international peers.

In the last PISA tests, carried out in 2022, American students obtained a score below the average of the OECD or the countries developed in mathematics; In reading and science, they were just slightly higher than average. And although a lot of attention was rightly paid to learning the loss since the Pandemic One report in the fall of 2024 estimated that the average American student is half a full academic recovery that American students have lagged behind their international peers for a long time before. Other rich nations, from the Eastern Asian countries to certain small Europeans, regularly exceed American peers in mathematics by the equivalent of a complete academic year.

To be clear, this image is not completely catastrophic. Its beautiful American students occur in the middle compared to their international peers. But all is well will not make you the undeniable scientific leader of the world. Well, it is far from what the United States was in the past.

America was a pioneer in universal education, and he did the same in university education thanks to the post-war GI bill, who opened his college studies to the masses. In 1950, 34% of American adults aged 25 or over had completed their or more secondary studies, against 14% in the United Kingdom and 11% in France. When NASA engineers put people on the Moon in the 1960s, the United States may have had the most educated workforce in the world.

Since then, a large part of the rest of the world has long overtaken the United States to the level of education, and a number of countries have exceeded it. But thanks largely to the privilege of elite universities like Harvard or the University of California, and their ability to recruit the best, no country has caught up in the United States in a fucking scientific brain. Remove our foreign talent, however, and American science would be more like its performance K-12 simply.

It seems increasingly obvious that the Trump administration wants to make an example of Harvard, proving its own domination by breaking an institution of 388 years with close links with American power and influence. Tuesday, the New York Times reported that the administration planned to cancel all the remaining federal contracts with Harvard, while Trump himself thought about the redirection of Harvards 3 billion dollars in subsidies to business schools.

The subsidies and contracts are vital, but they can be restored, as is the faith in the US dollar could be restored by a healthier trade policy and a tighter budget. But if the Trump administration chooses to make the United States fundamentally hostile to foreign students and scientific talents, there cannot be a return. Politico reported this week that the administration weighed demanding that all foreign students apply to study in the United States to undergo social media verification. With universities around the world now in competition to have alternatives in the United States, which star student in Japan or South Korea or Finland would choose to put their future in the hands of the Trump administration, when they could go elsewhere?

The United States once obtained scientific leadership because it has educated its own citizens better and longer than any other country. These days have passed for a long time, but the United States has managed to keep its pole position, and everything that accompanied it, because it supported and funded which was by far the best universities in the world. It was our privilege, as much as the dollar. And now we seem ready to destroy the two.

If that happens, see how little it is left.

A version of this story originally appeared in the future perfect bulletin. Register here!

Update, May 29, 9:50 am HE: This story was initially published on May 28 and was updated to include the news of Trump's administrations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/414544/trump-administration-harvard-universities-foreign-students-science The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos