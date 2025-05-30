The last of us made a huge mistake in season 2, and that creates a major problem for season 3





The last of us

Credit: HBO

Many have been made of the cast of Ellie in the adaptation of the Hbos of the last of us. On the one hand, I agree to say that it is difficult to accept someone who looks as young and small as Bella Ramsey assumes the role required for her in season 2. The version of the video game of Ellie is, at this stage, much older and more difficult than it was in the first match. Ramsey looks as young and tiny as it did in season 1. Spoilers to come.

On the other hand, I do not agree with the complaints that Ramsey is not up to an acting point of view. When she was at her best this season, she succeeded exactly the emotional range required from her, whether during the brutal murder of Jelss or in mild moments, such as the museum's flashback or her performance of a grip on me. I go even further and point to season 1, in which (for the most part) not only Ramsey was excellent throughout, the character of Ellie was presented in a way that had been perfectly aligned with the video game character on Shes based.

(For those who make fun of the appearance of Bellas on social networks, I have only contempt and pity of intimidation for children, but many adults today have lost all of decency).

The 2S Ellie season fails because of the writing. Certain confusing decisions have been made which fundamentally modify not only its characterization and its arc, but the very nature of history itself. It seems that the writers are convinced that the game was too dark, that its tone was too dark for the public, and therefore the character of Ellies was offered as the sacrificial lamb in a very confusing attempt to make it and the story more acceptable. In doing so, the show failed an important mission: to make us begin to hate Ellie but always root so that it succeeds.

What the spectacle did instead was the arc of revenge neutral, making it unmanageable for all bad reasons. Instead of seeing her become the monster she must become, while hoping that she finds Abby and takes her revenge, we see her as an incompetent, impetuous and childish character who is not even particularly invested in revenge to start. It is difficult to worry about someone who does not seem to care as much about their own mission to start. Even before Jaels' death, Ellie was presented as an unpleasant adolescent rather than the harder version of the character hangar becomes during the intermediate years.

Perhaps hoping that more comic relief would close to Ellie, the show makes her a vigorous kid most of the time. In the process, all his skills and intellect are put aside. She is less intelligent and less capable than she was at 14 in season 1. Now, it is Dina who must show her the way, urge her on her path of revenge, remind her when being silent and what supplies supplies. Jessie reprimands for her selfishness, saves her from tight spots and prevents her from having them both killed when she wants to save a scar child from a pack of wolves. Many and many times, she narrowly escapes a situation in which she put herself or rescued. Almost let's never see a competent and sure Ellie to make difficult choices with which she must live.

Even his moments of revenge and violence are attenuated. Instead of shooting Owen and then stabbing Mel through his throat with her knife, she pulls her pair, killing Mel by mistake. She does not even use her knife on the only WLF guard which she slaughters, choosing to suffocate him instead of the more obvious death of stabs. And she doesn't kill a dog, I guess because it might make us hate even more. The violence of Ellies is always uncertain and, apart from Nora, her killed let her shake and upset rather than light her determination. Of course, we must see how they affected it, but this version of Ellie seems only regrettable and rarely motivated, except when the writers return his revenge switch. His cervical boost from the character's point of view.

When Dina reveals that she is pregnant, Ellie makes a father's joke instead of getting angry and treating Dina and her pregnancy as a terrible drawback. And you might think that it would make her more sympathetic, but instead, that makes her seem without ignorance and not committed. It is not surprising that Dina, when she learns the past of Jels, is upset and stops, distancing herself from Ellie and telling her that it is time to go home. In the game, Dina supports Ellie when she learns this hard truth. Because no matter what Joel did. The only thing that matters is to become justice. But with an Ellie so devoid of her own motivation and motivation, why should we expect Dina to act differently?

The last of us

Credit: HBO

Season 2 was to show us the transformation of Ellie of a joyful apocalypse survivor into a competent killer on revenge, who treats those around him as obstacles when they embarrass, and who tracks down his merciless career. We had to do it while doing the root to us to succeed, using flashbacks like the museum scene to remind us who it was and what was lost. Instead, she puts herself in a quest for revenge half seated where she is neither ruthless nor competent, just another trip on the road with adults who must protect her and protect her along the way.

Basically, this season should have concerned Ellie Breaking Bad. And like this show, it should have given us an Ellie more similar to Walter White than this aimless child. Walter White is exactly what I describe: a ruthless and competent monster which, even when it shows its real colors, the public root even against our best judgment. Of course, at some point, most of the Breaking Bad fans had turned Walter, because the horrors of his vanity and his ambition left too much ruin in his wake to ignore. This is exactly the path that Ellie needed to descend this season (and a few additional episodes could have expanded this spiral, but only if writing and management had enabled the additional space to import).

Alas, we arrived at the end of season 2 and are now ready to watch Abbys Arc take place in season 3. It is too late to give us the story we needed for Ellie at this stage, which is a terrible shame. The show has already made irrevocable damage to the history of Abby also, spelling his motivations long before we had to know what they were. The biggest problem, however, is that the Abbys arc must be the mirror in front of Ellies. While we were supposed to follow Ellie on a monstrous path, we must then follow Abby in a redemption. We have to see the human being behind the monster, and this must reflect the Ellies Clean Arc upside down.

With a story of Ellies so badly blurred, I see no clear way that the series can achieve it in season 3. And without these two stories, without reflecting, without these two characters rushing to each other, becoming effectively, I am not at all certain that season 4 can reach emotional summits. And it is to say nothing about them by moving the final scene of the game in season 2, episode 6.

Too bad. Errors have been made. At least we have the games.

Read my opinion on season 2 here:

Forbesthe 5 biggest problems with the last season of the last season 2 by Erik Kain

What do you say, the most dear readers? Let me know on Twitter, Instagram, Bluesky or Facebook. Also make sure to subscribe to my YouTube channel and follow me here on this blog. Register for my newsletter for more criticism and comments on entertainment and culture.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/05/29/the-last-of-us-made-one-huge-mistake-in-season-2-and-it-creates-a-major-problem-for-season-3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos