After Rubio sought to revoke their visas, Chinese students say that we are like the country they left





Chinese students say they question their decision to study in the United States after Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that the federal government is trying to revoke their visas aggressively.

Rubio said on Wednesday that Chinese students have links with the Chinese Communist Party or the study in critical fields would be targeted.

The Chinese students who spoke to NBC News said on Thursday that they came to the United States for the freedoms they estimated that they had no return to China, but that the Trump administration is now starting to look like the strict diet they have left.

The United States represents freedom. It means democracy. This is why we come here to chase away our dreams, said a Chinese doctorate. Student of a New Jersey University, who asked for anonymity for fear of reprisals. In China, the government can control education, secondary schools, colleges, universities. We thought the United States could be different.

The State Department returned NBC News to the comments of spokesperson Tammy Bruce during a drop in press Thursday in which Bruce said that the ministry did not discuss details of its visa process due to confidentiality problems.

We use all the tools that we need to examine and make sure that we know who arrives, said Bruce. In this particular case, the United States put America first by starting to revoke the visas of Chinese students as justified.

The Chinese Embassy referred NBC News to the comments of Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Mao severely criticized the Rubios announcement Thursday during a regular briefing in Beijing.

This politically discriminatory decision exposes the hypocrisy of the values ​​proclaimed for a long time on the Americas of freedom and openness, and will only further harm the international image and credibility of the United States, said Mao.

The questions swirl around the new directive, including the critical fields in which the administration will examine and what types of connections with the CCP are under surveillance. But this has already caused panic among many Chinese scholars, who make up the second largest group of international students in the United States after students in India.

While a temporary national injunction published last week prevents the Trump administration from revoking the legal statutes of international students in the midst of its mass dismissal, lawyers claim that it may not protect Chinese international students.

Jath Shao, an immigration lawyer based in Cleveland, said that if the prohibition order prevents international students from being arrested or detained, or losing their legal status, they can always revoke their visas. Without visa, students said, students cannot return to the United States once they have gone, among a multitude of other problems.

If you are trying to get a job or a study … This means you are not lucky, said Shao. You are stuck here. They mainly try to remove all your options.

Kathleen Bush-Joseph, analyst of the US Immigration Policy Program at Migration Policy Institute, a non-partisan reflection group, said the Trump administration could argue that Chinese students are in a completely different circumstance from those protected by the injunction.

Saw in various cases that the administration said that its individualized determinations, said Bush-Joseph. Even if they focus on a particular nationality, in a given case, they could say that this is based on individual circumstances.

A Chinese student who studies the economy in an institution of Ivy League said he thought that the tactics used by the Trump administration, including rhetoric and sharp intimidation, have tasted those used by the Chinese government. The student said that it was not uncommon for Beijing to finance certain political research, just as Trump threatened Harvard University or to use other methods of repression.

In China, were all Chinese, so they cannot revoke our citizenship, but they can revoke the student file, he said. This occurs with regard to people involved in political activities.

I think they just use the CCP to evoke red fear. They do not really care about the ideals, said the student in economics, referring to the historical periods of fear in the United States in the potential rise of communism and socialism. We continue to joke that it seems that Trump learns from the game book Xi Jinping.

Doctorate. The student said that at this stage, he and his peers plan to return to another Asian country a plan that, according to him, was not in books before.

He said that before coming to America, he was considering a country that hosted diversity and including all horizons and a place he put in root. His thoughts on the United States have evolved considerably.

My family and my best friends, they had a phone call with me to say, hey, I think you might be coming back. We think there is no reason why you stay in the United States, he said.

Gisela Perez Kusakawa, executive director of the American Asian University University Forum, said the new policy would only harm the United States and its own research ambitions.

We know that many of our best the best and most brilliant talents are eminent scientists who have continued to develop so many innovations that have changed the daily life of so many Americans, she said. They started as international students. They traveled these campuses.

She also noted that her probable decision -makers are guided by false ideas around Chinese nationals. Although there has been a long -standing conviction that Chinese international students would bring the intelligence in China, research shows that most hope to start their lives in America. From 2005 to 2015, 87% of the Chinese doctorate. Students said they intended to stay in the United States a separate survey of more than 1,300 American Chinese researchers found that 89% aimed to advance American leadership in science and technology.

As disappointing as Rubio's announcement, Kusakawa stressed that it is not necessarily surprising. In March, republican legislators presented a bill that would stop the issuance of student visas to Chinese nationals seeking to study American universities or to participate in exchange programs.

In many ways, there was already this existing fear that it could potentially become a reality, said Kusakawa. But perhaps what is surprising is the speed at which it happens.

Until now, the announcement has aroused mass criticism of many high -level Chinese Chinese legislators and leaders, notably Gary Locke, former American ambassador to China and president of the Chinese non -profit committee of 100, and the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.

The wholesale revocation of student visas based on national and without investigation is xenophobic and erroneous, said legislators on social networks. Retracting these students, many of whom just want to learn in a free and democratic society is not only short -sighted, but a betrayal of our values.

