The disappointment of the UK is ready to sign 16 billion trading contracts with the Gulf province | Trade policy





The UK is just before the warnings of the rights groups that the rights groups do not offer specific provisions for human rights, modern slaves or environments due to warning of rights groups.

Trading with the Gulf Cooperation Committee, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, became the fourth trading contract of Keir Starmer after experiencing agreements with the United States, India and the EU as the distance was far away.

The United Kingdom said the contract will add 86 billion more than 86 billion people annually for transactions between the UK and GCC countries by 2035. According to sources close to negotiations in areas rich in oil, the contract is currently in the final stage and the British contract is imminent.

The contract may be particularly beneficial for the automotive industry and financial services, but according to the estimates, the free trade contract will be less than 0.1% of GDP over the next 10 years.

However, there is a high possibility that there will be a backlash against the contract for chicken imports, and low animal welfare standards can greatly weaken British farmers.

TUC is one of the people who urged the contract and raised concerns with the ministers, Guardian understands.

Human rights groups said that the British should not conclude a free trade agreement, especially without legal promises for human rights, especially for migrant workers.

They said that the UK and GCC should have strong human rights conditions in future agreements, and that the UK should provide its own independent impact assessment for the potential results of intensifying trade relations.

Another source, close to the talks, suggested that there is a possibility of human rights, but there is no legal obligation.

The spokesman for the Business and Trade Department said: Trade transaction negotiations with GCC are in progress. Our priority is to get the right deal and not set the deadline. The department source said that there is a possibility of a temporary suspension of EID AL-ADHA, which begins on June 6th.

The UK GCC Trade Agreement is also likely to affect UKS net zero ambitions, and all six GCC countries ranked the top 10 per carbon emissions.

TUCS, Secretary General of Paul Nowak, said:

Our view of trade transactions is consistent. The government should abuse human rights and workers' rights and agree with countries that violate international law. It was right for the government to stop trade dialogue with Israel.

We will continue to press the labor standards and human rights issues of the Gulf and other countries.

Tom Wills, director of the Trade Justice Movement, said: The British GCC trade trading is a contract that provides minimal benefits to the British economy, and that human rights and environmental protection is not a priority in the British trade policy.

The government decided to announce a human rights impact assessment, to finish this deal without allowing a binding promise to labor rights or environmental standards, or allowing parliamentary investigations. It is a series of short -term trading approaches with a secret that higher access to a company than public value.

Wills said that the warm word of the rights of the transaction was still not a similar standard. We always ask the same question when we see progressive languages ​​in trade transactions on workers or environments. Are you binding? Is there a result that does not support the standard? If not, this warm words are not worth the paper they wrote.

Pastors are also likely to face backlash from the National Farmers Union against the agricultural aspects of the contract. The industry figures told Guardian that imports could include access to chickens if imported goods met the hygiene standards.

These standards do not deal with welfare among farmers who had to meet new and higher requirements according to the recent British law.

The negotiations were led by Douglas Alexander Trade. Douglas Alexander Trade concluded that the work began according to the Conservative Party. Alexander is expected to meet his opponent for the final sign.

Former Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan promised that the contract would not sacrifice human rights in Congress.

MP pointed out that there is a precedent that includes rights issues in trade transactions such as indigenous people in New Zealand.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, then Minister of Shadow, opposed that human rights, women's rights and workers' rights were included in the British trade negotiations.

But in the most recent exchanges under the Labor Government, the Minister of Trade, Baroness, said that the British was a major advocate for human rights around the world, but the project was separate from the negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement.

The aspect of trade policy can provide opportunities to solve other problems in bilateral relations, but last year, the Free Trade Agreement was generally not the most effective or target tool for developing human rights issues.

Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Trade, said in 2023, in 2023, if the British and other Western countries want more market access and more business opportunities, they must adjust the standard human and workers' rights in trade transactions.

According to UKS's seventh largest export market, the government estimates that deal with BLOC is worth about 59 billion annually, and trade transactions are expected to increase by 16%. Individual Gulf Lords can also pursue their own partnerships with the UK in the Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and the UAE was one of the largest foreign investors in the UK.

Sales assistant, Jonathan Reynolds and Alexander chose the Gulf for the first joint international visit after the election. Starmer visited Saudi Arabia in December.

The United Kingdom promised that this transaction would not compromise on the environment, public health, animal welfare and food standards, and more pressure was due to Agrifoods dealing with Agrifoods to seal the EU in the next few months. NHS and health services are excluded from transactions.

Technology, innovation and financial services will form a core part of the transaction, and the UK and Gulf have offered another area that can cause conservatives and reform attacks, but most transactions will be negotiated in Tories, but they will present another area that can cause conservative and reform attacks.

Joyy Shea, Saudi Arabia and UAE researchers of Human Rights Watch, said: Finishing the British GCC trade agreement without specific protection will be a serious mistake that results in terrible results for migrant workers across the Gulf.

According to a poll conducted by Trades Justice Movement in November 2024, there was a public opposition to the contract, and 21%of the people proposed with favorable people.

The TUC previously submitted evidence during conservative negotiations on the contract, and the Car Pala System, which constrained migrant workers to a specific employer, firmly solidified the modern slave system and exploited millions of migrant workers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/may/29/uk-gulf-trade-deal-worth-16bn-lacks-human-rights-provisions-groups-warn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos