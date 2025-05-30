



Thursday, May 29, 2025 2:30 pm | Update: Thursday, May 29, 2025 1:55 pm

Reform will make the UK a encryption power and seriously accept young voters. Reformed British President Jia Yusuf wrote.

British innovation has been reduced for too long, young people have been rejected, our startup community has rotted, and our financial service division has suffered. Nigel Farage will start and reboot the UK economy as a prime minister. We will show the potential of the UK and make the economy one of the most innovative economies in the world.

Today, NIGEL will speak at the world's largest Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, and tomorrow reform will announce our password analysis and digital financial legislation, which will be one of the main priority of the government. This bill will reconstruct our economy for new generations for millions of young people who have been ignored for too long by political facilities.

This bill recognizes the reality of the modern economy. 7 million people in the UK have a password. One of these investors is between 18 and 34 years old. But a single legacy party did not take them seriously. The will of reform.

The bill announces the plans after Breksheet to make the UK the world's best hub for crypto money and digital finance. It provides a tool that once again leads to future financial technology in London, which was once envious of the world. It restores the rights of all citizens who can freely control their money from the random decision made by the banks that are not responsible.

Our plan to support encryption investors

First, the new 10 % capital gains a tax rate for encryption. For many years, British innovators have been punished for tax rates designed for the past. Our simple and low rates will encourage growth and lead to more transactions, hot clothes and compliance. As a result, tax income will increase significantly, repeating the victory formula that once made the city with world capital. This kind of customized and competitive tax rate would have been impossible according to the EU law.

Reformed UK will also introduce a two -year financial service sandbox for blockchain. This allows major institutions and new companies to maintain major protection measures while maintaining innovation without striking legacy regulations. We want the world's best digital financial company to choose London through Frankfurt or Paris. With this sandbox, they will do it.

Third, the most important thing is probably illegal that the bank closes your account because you trade with legal encryption for millions of ordinary citizens: The era of “DEDanking” is over. Compliance with the law deserves access to the financial system. The end of the story. There is no more discrimination and no excuse.

Our bill is evidence that the Reformed government will prioritize personal information and sovereignty.

Reformed England believes in the great and dynamic potential of the British people. This bill is a firing gun on a transformative agenda to provide a new British economy suitable for the digital age. To strengthen your growth, level the stadium for young people and provide opportunities for all citizens in the UK.

It is time for England to lead again.

