



The British government announced a display timeline for the CFD allocation (CFD) allocation (CFD) allocation (CFD) allocation (CFD) allocation (CFD) allocation, which is expected to announce the results between late 2025 and early 2026. This can now confirm the results of other technologies, which will now be able to confirm the results of other technologies.

The planned AR7 Time Line for the maritime wind, including the fixed floor and the floating breeze, will set the opening date of the auction from August 7 to 27, 2025, and the results are expected to be carried out according to the non -qualified applicants who request the first stage review and/or the second phase of appeal from the second half of December 2025 to the second half of February 2026.

Before the seventh CFD allocation round begins, the government will present clean industrial bonus results. This is scheduled for June.

Next month, the Low Carbon Contract Company (LCCC) will post a minor and the necessary correction guidelines, which will provide advice on how to apply for minors and necessary modifications in standard terms that can begin early participation in June.

The government will announce legal notice, including administrative strike prices, pot structures, and delivery periods in July, and it is expected to announce the AR7 framework for the same month.

Before opening the seventh round in August, the government will announce the final version of the CFD standard use terms, the general version of the CFD contract and contract transformation for the AR7, and invites potential applicants to minor the LCCC and make a formal request for the necessary modifications.

After the AR7 qualifications, bidding and assignments are completed, the government is expected to sign a CFD contract with the offshore wind developer selected between January 2026 and the end of March.

In the meantime, DESNZ has been conducting additional consultations on one of the changes proposed in the AR7, which is uncleared to ease the qualification requirements for wind projects.

The government has already negotiated in February and March, and said that the proposal had a broad view of the proposal. On May 27, DESNZ invited feedback on the technology and draft amendment necessary to ensure the actual implementation of this policy and to ensure the term terms. The government is considering responding to stakeholders 'feedback on stakeholders' feedback on this proposal, confirming the final decision this summer, and Before7opens will confirm the final decision of the application.

The British government has proposed some changes in the contract (CFD) system for the extension stage 7 (AR7) that can be used in the seventh round of the seventh round of the extension that can only be used in the wind, which can only be used in the wind.

Many reforms on the CFD system have been presented in the Clean Power 2030 action plan. Desnz in December 2024 is a roadmap for a completely clean power system in the UK by 2030, with a source of 95 % of the UK's electricity generation and gas, which is used more than 5 % of the total production.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.offshorewind.biz/2025/05/30/uk-to-launch-seventh-cfd-auction-in-august-offshore-wind-has-its-own-ar7-timeline/

