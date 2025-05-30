The American tax regime proposed for non -American investors, companies





Who is affected?

The surcharge applies largely to investors (applicable persons) of the countries designated deemed discriminatory. This includes:

Foreign governments (including sovereign investors in article 892), individuals and companies that reside tax in the jurisdictions listed by non -American companies which are more than 50% belonging to applicable persons (application of the rules of article 958 (a)) or other entities than the US Ministry of Treasury (Treasury) Regulation of beneficiaries in matters of a major beneficiary foundations created or organized in a listed jurisdiction.

In particular, non -American companies belonging to the majority by American people are excluded from the status of applicable person (exception of the majority American owner) and are therefore not subject to surcharge. In addition, once an entity is considered to be an applicable person, it remains tainted until a full year passes without any link with a listed jurisdiction.

Practical insistence: non-American multinationals and many closely held companies and ultra-high families can become subject to this surcharge due to measures that their countries of origin have applied to large multinational companies. Most American multinational groups will probably not be affected by article 899 due to the majority exception of the American owner. However, insofar as these multinationals have minority interests in non -American vehicles or companies, it is possible that they are indirectly affected.

Although it seems that the American funds with majority participations in non -American companies can also be eligible except for the majority of American owners, the reference proposed in article 899 to partnerships and other entities designated by the regulation of the Treasury provides a certain uncertainty. This language may be intended to show police against the use of American partnerships in contexts where majority owners are resident of the affected courts.

In particular, even if a non -American company is a tax resident in a non -discriminatory court, article 899 can still apply if the company belongs to the majority of tax residents of discriminatory courts.

When is a country discriminatory?

A country becomes discriminatory when it implements taxes in the United States which consider unjust, in particular:

DSTS DPTS Organization for economic cooperation and pillar development two measures, in particular additional taxes that the Treasury designates as unfair or discriminatory.

The Treasury will keep and publish a list of quarterly updates of these jurisdictions. Certain examples of key jurisdictions and regions that can be affected by this rule include most of Europe, Asia-Pacific (for example, Australia, India, South Korea and Japan), Canada and certain jurisdictions in the Middle East. This list is not intended to be exhaustive.

The impact on surtax and affected income types

The surcharge starts at 5%, increasing annually by 5% and capped at 20% after four years. It applies to certain key income categories from American sources:

US Source-Passive Revenue (FDAPI): Includes dividends, interests, rents and fees from American sources; The standard deduction (30%) could reach 50%. US Real Estate Investments (FIRPTA): income from the sale of American distribution of real estate or real estate investment (FPI) and distributions of partnerships, current deduction (15%) potentially increasing to 35%. Commercial income of the United States (ECI) for non-American companies: the benefits of active companies made by non-American companies in the United States are becoming much more expensive. Tax of the profits of American branches: increased taxes on the profits sent from American branches to non -American mother companies. Private foundations investment income: significantly higher United States tax rate on investment income won by non-American private foundations.

Practical overview: Investors must assess carefully if their income is part of these categories. For example, they may wish to review their structures and their income flow profiles (character and supply) to determine whether it is possible to qualify income as of foreign origin rather than American origin. The location of commercial assets, staff, customers and the jurisdiction of payers is relevant for this analysis.

Above all, article 899 proposed does not seem to affect the capital gain in capital gain from the non-United States after the exclusion of American tax (for example, the sale of the stock of public companies).

Implications under the erosion of the base and the anti-abuse tax (beat)

Non -American companies (those with more than 50% ownership of affected countries) are currently subject to rhythm can deal with a more severe version of the beat regime, with key planning possibilities. In general, the beat applies to companies (with average annual annual revenues of at least $ 500 million) which make basic deductible payments (for example, interest, fees) with non -American affiliates. According to the proposed regime, the following modifications of the normal beat rules would apply to affected taxpayers:

A fixed beat rate of 12.5% ​​(vs 10%). The elimination of the 3%threshold, which means that even minor deductible payments to non -American affiliates can trigger the pace. The treatment of capitalized quantities as deductions, considerably limiting structured flexibility. Timing and implementation

The surcharge applies from the taxation year following the last of:

90 days after the promotion of article 899, 180 days after a foreign country adopted a trigger tax on the first day of the foreign tax.

Given these short deadlines, a rapid assessment of exposure and immediate planning is essential.

Implications treated

Although the law is not explicitly replaced by American tax treaties, the official legislative explanations suggest that the retention rates of the American treaties would also be subject to the increase in additional surcharge by 5% each year. This would considerably affect the tax planning of the source for investors with the benefits of the treaty.

With regard to the exemption from interest in the portfolio (PIE), the Chamber's report explicitly indicates that the surcharge does not apply to the interests of the portfolio, insofar as the interests of the portfolio are excluded from the tax imposed on the FDAP income. Nevertheless, in the light of a possible interpretation that the pie effectively establishes a zero tax rate in which article 899 could apply, we provide that the Congress and the Treasury will hear calls for legal or regulatory clarification to align explicitly with the report of the Chamber.

Traps for reckless and open questions

Article 899 proposed appears largely self-executing and would be consecutive for affected taxpayers. Many unanswered questions remain, and investors will probably be faced with substantial practical challenges to navigate the new rules.

In particular, the proposed surcharge has an impact on private investors, individual taxpayers and family offices which could find themselves affected by article 899 due to measures implemented from their country of origin to target large multinational companies. Specific traps and challenges for non -American taxpayers include:

Avoid the missteps around the residence of entities and beneficial documentation (simply training in neutral countries like Cayman or Luxembourg may not be enough) Evaluate the ultimate property of business ownership, in particular when the company itself does not reside in a discriminating court which requires rapid update and rapid update.

Given these challenges, customers should closely monitor tax law developments, in particular by observing which countries adopt or decide to terminate the discriminatory tax considered to apply to American taxpayers.

Immediate planning recommendations

To alleviate potential exposure:

Monitor US laws: closely monitor the bills of the bill and future treasure announcements. Monitoring non-US legislation: followed closely, if the affected foreign country approves, revokes or modifies discriminatory taxes. Clarify effective dates: card synchronization triggers precisely based on specific developments in jurisdiction. Examine the current structures: immediately analyze the entity residence, the composition of residence in property and the potential American tax flight points. Analysis of characters and sources: Evaluating the potential to reclassify certain income flows as a non -American source on the basis of intellectual property, tangible assets, staff or sources of payment. Restructuring opportunities: Evaluate the residence in deletion entities or increase American property greater than 50% (legal sculptures), use intermediaries protected by treaties or implement FPI structures controlled at the national level. Examining current and proposed transactions: often, current and future payments to non -American sellers and non -American lenders can attract American restraint taxes. The parties must examine the structure of transactions and corporate documents to access this exhibition. Economic impact of the model: prepare cash flow analyzes, internal rate of return scenarios and revised performance calculations after tax to assess investment impacts. Remember the preparation: now engage the restraint agents, the update of the documentation, the coarse clauses and the compliance procedures. The bottom line

If adopted, article 899 would operate as an automatic sanctions regime integrated directly into the US tax law. It is mainly intended for a diplomatic measure designed to discourage and eliminate extraterritorial and discriminatory foreign taxes imposed by other countries. Diplomatic negotiations can lead to the withdrawal of these taxes, so that article 899 proposed is never implemented or has a negligible practical impact. However, investors and companies must actively plan the possibility that diplomatic objectives are not achieved, making a proactive evaluation and essential strategic planning to mitigate potential tax exposure.

