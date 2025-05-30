Pre -order that is pulled to the game with Nintendo Switch 2 Amazon Restocks





Some fans disappeared from over -advertising. Nintendo Switch 2 was released in a few days, and British retailers suddenly canceled their pre -orders and scrambled a few days before the launch. The company apologized and tried to restore as many orders as possible, but did not provide a reason for cancellation.

Cancellation comes as the game continues to expand its existence in the UK. Since the purchase of the Frasers Group, most of the standalone stores have been terminated and the remaining stores have been closed with folds of Sports Direct and House of Fraser Branch. In April, the company closed the basingStoke headquarters and the warehouse to auction equipment and fitting.

If you have ordered the game, you need to check the order status now, and now you need to move quickly if you are racing to find a new pre -order. On the day of launch, the window that received the console began to close.

But not all destiny and depression. The console has returned from Amazon to stock, and SMYTHS TOYS announced on June 5 that it will open at midnight at all British stores in the UK, and click & Collection pre -order is available from 12:01 am and can be used. A small number of branches, including Boucher Road (Belfast), Glasgow, Stockport, Romford, and Hull, will open earlier for the demo event at 11 pm on June 4th, and the first 100 fans can test Mario Kart World before launch.

If you want to pre -order or catch the console on the day of the launch, round all the retailers below with the live stock below and turn the best accessories and bundles to pair with the new console. This page is continuously updated with the latest drop.

A place to pre -order Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

Switch 2 maintains the same hybrid design as the original. You can play handheld or dock on TV, but hardware has some improvements.

The new switch has 7.9 -inch HDR support LCD screens, 256GB of internal storage and improved performance. The big change is the new Magnetic Joy-Con 2 controller pair. Unlike the original switch, this new JOY-Cons like use like a computer mouse to provide a new way to interact with the console.

Open the image in the gallery

The Independent / Steve Hogarty in Switch 2

The standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console contains everything you need. The console, dock, Joy-Con 2 controller pairs and a grip that converts the controller with a single pad.

It is compatible with the existing switch library and now supports 4K output when docking. In our practice preview, Indepents Steve Hogarty called it a completely different beast.

Currently, the standalone console is in stock in Amazon and My Nintendo Store, but to secure this, you need Active Switch Online members (6.99, now 5.99, cdkeys.com). If you don't like the pre -ordering the bundle, you can also choose the console in the curry.

Mario Kart World and Nintendo Switch 2: 429.99, Amazon.co.uk

Open the image in the gallery

(Nintendo)

The NintendOS Official Switch 2 bundles include a standalone console (Device, Joy-Con 2 controller, grip, dock and cable) and digital download code of Mario Kart World. The game is usually $ 79.99, so if you pick up the bundle instead, you save about 40.

In our practice preview, he praised the game ability to drift across water, not below it, as with the extended list, new type of vehicle type and game ability. He also said that Mario Kart looks great on a large screen, especially on a large screen, especially when docking and running from 120Hz to 4K.

The official Mario Kart World Bundle is in stock in Amazon and My Nintendo Store, but to purchase an active switch online membership (currently 6.99, 5.99, cdkeys.com). Is there no switch online account? There are curry and very stock.

Best Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle

But that's not all. Other retailers offer switch 2 as part of a larger launch bundle, and some retailers pack the console with extra Joycorn, charging docks, new switch 2 cameras and additional games. Currently, Currys and Very are the only retailers with Nintendo Switch 2 bundles as part of a larger and more expensive package.

Very nintendo switch 2 bundle

Open the image in the gallery

(Very) Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World and 256GB Sandisk MicroSD Card: 479, Very.co.ukninto Switch 2, Mario Kart World and Street Fight 6: 479, Very.co.co.co.ukninto Switch 2, Mario Kart World and Zelda Legend: 494 Tears: 494, 256, Pro Knetendo Switch and 256 Microsd Card: 520 Mario Kart World, Camera and Pro Controller: 555, Very.co.uk

Nintendo Switch 2 has dropped online, and there is a good mix for anyone who wants to lock the console before launch. There are games like Mario Kart World, additional storage and Street Fighter 6 and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you want a full setting, it also includes a premium bundle that includes a new camera, a pro controller and a memory card.

Curry Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle

Open the image in the gallery

(Currys) Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, Switch 2 Camera and MicroSD Express Memory Card: 579, Currys.co.uk

Currys offers a larger bundle with a standalone switch 2 console or official Mario Kart World bundle, but adding additional features. This includes Mario Kart World, Street Fighter 6, SWITCH 2 Camera, Microsd Express Memory Card, Transport Case, and 579 Screen Protector. It can be used for home delivery on the day of launch, but cannot be collected in the store.

NINTENDO Switch 2 stocks are confirmed and inventory in other British retailers: Nowmy Nintendo Store: Switch Online members are in stock. Inventory Game Collection: Game Collection: Sold Sold on Friday, May 30: Sold Sold on Sunday, May 25: Sold on Sunday, May 25: Sold on Tuesday: 27 Mayee, 21 Mayee. Thursday, May 15 Mayjohn Lewis: Wednesday 14th May 14: Sold out on Sunday, April 13: Sold out on Tuesday 13th: Restocked on Wednesday, April 16

Best nintendo switch 2 accessories and games

Now we have successfully pre -ordered Nintendo Switch 2, so you will probably take accessories and new games. Nintendo also sells additional storage, charging grip, Joy-Con 2 controller and Switch 2 cameras. Donkey Kong Bananza, which will be released in July, can also be pre -ordered.

Open the image in the gallery

(Nintendo)

Another switch 2 other than Mario Kart World is Donkey Kong Bananza. Launched on July 17, Bananza is a fresh 3D flat former. When Steve Hogarty is written in his practice preview, he can pierce the hole through the rocks, bend the road toward an objective road, and leave a niche and permanent hole while breaking the road and breaking the level of the earth. As a result, it has become a game that feels the MINECRAFT, Part Classic Donkey Kong, which has a completely destructive world that encourages confusing exploration.

Open the image in the gallery

(Nintendo)

Re -designed Switch 2 Pro Controller is significantly improved than the original switch professional controller. Better thumb sticks, extra durability, new buttons for multiplayer social functions, shoulder buttons with additional and rumble effects.

Open the image in the gallery

(Nintendo)

Switch 2 cameras allow you to chat with your friends during multiplayer games. You can use some launch titles, such as the Super Mario Party Jambore, to balance the GOOMBAS inside the minigames and sing a karaoke with your friends.

Open the image in the gallery

(Nintendo)

Switch 2 provides 256GB of internal storage. This is worth investing in some additional storage because it can be quickly filled with downloaded games. Nintendos Official Sandisk MicroSD card has additional 256GB of storage and has a quick read and writing speed that works perfectly with Switch 2.

Open the image in the gallery

(Nintendo)

Except for My Nintendo Store, the GameCube controller causes perfume to the console settings. Whether you visit the classics again or prefer old -fashioned layouts, item for long Nintendo fans.

Open the image in the gallery

(Nintendo)

This official My Nintendo Store monopoly is designed to maintain everything for TV mode play, including the Switch 2 console, dock, Joy-Con 2 controller, various cables and up to six game cards. The structured interior is ideal for traveling or clean storage at home by safe and organizing equipment.

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrie Case and Screen Protector: 20.99, Amazon.co.uk

Open the image in the gallery

(Nintendo)

Do you need a full travel kit? Nintendo's official options include a screen protector and a cleaning cloth, with up to six game cards and two Joy-Con 2 straps inside.

Can't you make your heart? Read the preview of Nintendo Switch 2.

