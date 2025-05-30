New blood test for 'revolution' NHS cancer treatment | British news





A new surreal blood test that can detect small sculptures of tumor DNA can be “revolutionary” for NHS patients.

Thousands of patients will be provided with liquid biopsy, which can help patients with fast track lung cancer receive target treatment.

Tissue biopsy is used to check the diagnosis of lung cancer, and samples can be sent for genome examination. However, liquid biopsies are allowed to show the patient much faster and if there is mutation.

The 41 -year -old Rebeca Proctor was treated as suspected of breast infection in December. She was diagnosed with four -stage cancer after coughing blood.

“I just thought about my children, I saw my young girl starting a nursery, and if I would see my young girl starting a nursery, I would see my young girl starting a nursery.”

With a liquid biopsy, she showed that there was an ALK gene mutation of non -small cell lung cancer. It took 10 days to check the same results, but she was able to start targeting targeting.

She said a new drug “returned my life.”

“I am taking it all day, and now I am working on reducing and reducing tumors and regaining energy,” she said.

“I know that I will not be treated, but I am diagnosed and prevents the pill from spreading. We are dealing with this and thrown by us.”

Breast cancer and lung cancer are the most common in the UK. About 90,000 people are diagnosed every year.

Image: Rebeca Proctor started treatment before the results of the tissue biopsy returned.

The possibility of 'scan' the body in a single blood test

NHS ENGLAND will be the world's first health service to launch the “Blood Test” approach for lung cancer diagnosis and follow a successful test pilot last year.

Up to 15,000 patients can benefit.

NHS also expands the test in the breast cancer and said that some genetic variations are currently being selected.

You can save up to 11 million pounds per year in lung cancer treatment.

Read more: Can the UK non -criminals? The father loses his wife and son into the same heart.

Professor Peter Johnson, clinical clinical clinical clinical director of NHS National Cancer, said the patient will allow the patient to receive “more targeted and kind treatment.”

“Liquid biopsy is leading us to a new era of personalized cancer treatment, and it is fantastic to help to adjust the treatment for thousands of patients in the country by expanding the use of this innovative test in NHS.”

He added that liquid biopsy is likely to “scan” the body in a single blood test.

Professor Dame Sue Hill, the chief scientific officer of the UK, said: “This test helps to match the patient when it is not possible to use the cancer tissue that can be used to switch treatment and the clinical trials, especially when the clinical trials can be used quickly and accurately.”

The health minister called this “very exciting new drug” that can save a lot of lives.

“This is only the latest example of the government, which combines the mercy of our national health services with the originality of the best scientific spirit of the UK to revolutionize cancer management,” Wes Streeting said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/new-blood-test-to-revolutionise-nhs-cancer-treatment-13376382 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos