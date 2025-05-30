US Steel Deal; Elon Musk comes out Doge; HarvardExBulletin





President Trump goes to Pittsburgh today to celebrate a partnership between United States Steel and Japanese company Japanese Steel. Former President Joe Biden blocked the sale for national security reasons and, as a presidential candidate, Trump also promised to block it. However, after Trump ordered a national security examination of the plan proposed last month, the president announced that he was on board last week. He said it would add $ 14 billion to the American economy and create at least 70,000 jobs.

The logo of the largest steel manufacturer in Japanese Japanese Steel Corporation is seen in front of the company's head office in Tokyo on April 10. Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP via Getty Images The details concerning the agreement have not been announced. Tamara Keith of NPR says first that almost all those with whom she spoke during her report said to look closely at Trump's speech today to understand what is really in the agreement. Nippon clearly indicated from the start that he would not make this type of investment unless he acquires steel and his assets. Gordon Johnson, CEO of GLJ Research, says that the agreement is clearly an acquisition and not a partnership. An analyst of which Keith spoke said that Trump probably calls him a partnership to avoid appearing as if he reversed his point of view on the American American.

The University of Harvard can continue to register international students after a judge published a preliminary injunction yesterday. For the moment, the Trump administration’s efforts to dismiss the university's ability to enroll students in international visas have been interrupted. Federal judge Allison D. Burroughs expressed concerns that the government is trying to prevent foreign students from registering despite its previous order blocking the planned actions of the administration. The White House told NPR that the Trump administration should decide whether universities can issue student visas, not judges.

Ella Rickets, an international student from Harvard of the first year, told Elissa Nadworny de NPR that she hesitated to call this order a victory. Rickets says that she does not feel 100% safe until the case is completely won. “I remain optimistic and full of hope, but it is really only a step in a much more important process,” said Rickets. More than a million international students are enrolled in American colleges and universities and bring about $ 43 billion to the US economy each year. University leaders are worried because international applications are down compared to last year.

Elon Musk leaves his role as head of the Government Ministry of Effectiveness today after having faced legal challenges, comes up against members of the cabinet and with little evidence in support of savings allegations. He will join Trump at the White House for a last press conference, capping a 130 -day term.

Politically, Musk became an avatar for unpopular things Doge and the second Trump administration made, which made it take a lot of heat, says Stephen Fowler of NPR. The other musk companies have also suffered due to its attention and unpopularity. Fowler says that even without musk at the head of Doge, he could continue to restructure the government with his collection of data and his efforts to reduce the workforce and reshaped that goes to work in the federal government. Life advice

The use of a sunscreen plays a key role in the protection of the skin against ultraviolet (UV) radiation of the sun. Namthip Moantongthae / Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Namthip Muanthongthae / Getty Images

Namthip Muanthongthae / Getty Images

In the United States, each year, around 84,000 people are diagnosed with and more than 8,000 people die from melanoma, a type of skin cancer. The use of a sunscreen plays a vital role in the protection of the skin. It is important to choose the right sunscreen, but avoiding current errors is even more crucial. Discover these tips approved by dermatologist to optimize your skin protection:

If you are concerned with chemical sunscreens, try mineral sunscreens based on zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which can physically block UV light. There is no sunscreen that filters 100% of the sun's rays, so SPF 30 is sufficient. Instead of focusing on SPF, be sure to apply enough sunscreen. You need the equivalent of a shooting glass to cover both your body and your face. Reappear a sunscreen every two hours to ensure complete coverage, even if it has a higher SPF. Nugal days can still lead to sunburn because the clouds only block 20% of sunlight.

Here is what you should avoid when protecting your skin.

Weekend choice

In the hourly direction from left to right: Ana de Armas like Eve in the ballerina. Elio (expressed by Yonas Kibreab) and a liquid supercalculator (expressed by Shirley Henderson) in the new Pixar Elio film. Archie Madekwe and Thodore Pellerin in Lurker. David Corenswet as a superman. Danielle Deadwyler in 40 acres. Aubrey Plaza like Mg Falcone and Margaret Qualley like Honey O'Donahue in Honey Don't! Murray Close / Lionsgate, Disney / Pixar, Mubi, Alon Amir / Warner Bros. Pictures, Magnolia pictures, characteristic focus. hide

Toggle legend Murray Close / Lionsgate, Disney / Pixar, Mubi, Alon Amir / Warner Bros. Pictures, Magnolia Pictures, functional focus.

Find out what NPR looks, reads and listening this weekend:

Films: The Hollywood blockbuster season is upon us with everything, from Jurassic World Rebirth to Fantastic Four: First Steps striking the big screen. Here are 11 titles to watch.

TV: Sarah Silverman's Comedy Special Postmortem was a cathartic outing for her because she found a way to talk about the death of her father and her mother. They died nine days apart in 2023.

Books: Jessica Stanley's Considet Yourself Kissed tells the relatable story of a woman who seems to have it together but has the impression that she was lost in the process. Here are four other books that were published this week.

Music: In a conversation with all the songs considered, Sufjan Stevens, who published the edition of the 10th anniversary of Carrie & Lowell, shares a complex vision of the album he wrote on his mother after his death by cancer. Find out more about the best albums published today.

Gaming: Elden Ring: Nightreign has intense expeditions that require tight coordination to three players and can be a joy for cooperative fans, said James Perkins Mastromarino de NPR in his review.

Quiz: I only had two wrong questions and I learned that I knew much more than I thought. I send you this same energy as you will conquer this test. And, if you feel not only smarter than me, but smarter than a 13 year old child, try this spelling bee test.

3 things to know before leaving

Geneva, Switzerland – May 18: Strike Out Snakebite (SOS) A newly launched global initiative reveals the `Serpent '', a series of works of art highlighting the critical need for action against enveloping snake bites in the 78th World Health Assembly, Park My rested on May 18, 2025 in Geneva. Featured works of art by M. Finbar – The Cobra. Owen Davies / Getty Images / Getty Images Europe Hide Legend

Toggle Legend Owen Davies / Getty Images / Getty Images Europe Eight Giant Statues of General Snakes appeared in Geneva as part of Strike Out Snakebite, a global initiative at the World Health Forum to raise awareness of a neglected health problem: Snakebite Enveroming. Wednesday was largely wiped on Wednesday when a solid glacier, carrying rocks and debris, detached and run at the edge of the mountain, erase everything on its way.

