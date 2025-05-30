



The Environment Agency has declared drought in the northwest of England since the start of the most dried after 69 years.

In March, April and early May, the river is decreasing with the groundwater level.

The level of reservoir storage in the area is also retreating and is currently lower than this point during the drought in 1984, 1995 and 2022.

The recent rain is welcomed, but it is not enough to flip the dry start yearly, and the hot weather is expected to worsen the situation in the next few weeks.

The decision to move to EA's drought state is to increase the operation of the regulator and to strengthen the measures agreed by the drought plan at the same time.

This includes supporting leaks, supporting and reducing demand with customers, and submitting a drought permission to eat more water as needed. If you are in a timely manner, these measures will help preserve people and the environment.

In North West, EA continues to work to act for the UNITED utility according to the drought plan.

The northwest has experienced a dry start throughout the year, but it is a mixed picture in other regions in England. The Environment Agency and DeFRA will convene ami of the nation's drought group in JUNETO 5, evaluate the national situation, and enact a drought plan to preserve water supply.

Andy Brown, the water regulatory manager of the Environment Agency, said:

Drought is a natural occurrence. As we can see more effects from climate change, more rainfall and dry summer will be more frequent. This will have a huge challenge over the next decades.

Despite the weekend rain, we are encouraging people to recognize the impact of drought as they enter the summer.

For the next few weeks, we will closely monitor the situation and implement a drought plan.

Emma Hardy Water Resources Secretary said:

We are receiving regular updates from the Environment Agency.

I do everything we can hold United utility to ensure regular water supply that we need in the whole region.

The government has taken decisive measures to secure water supply for decades. That's why we build nine new reservoirs and upgrade pipes to reduce leaks by 17%.

Dry weather and low rivers can have some environmental results, such as deoxidous water. This can lead to fish murder that reduces more birds and river flow, which prevents wild animals from moving downstream.

The Environmental Office recommends that the public reports environmental accidents on the 24/7 hotline of 0800 80 70 60.

DeFRA announced today that the Minister of Environment is accelerating delivery for the first two major reservoirs since the 1990s as part of the government's measures to secure our water supply for future generations.

Additional information

The decision to declare a drought is based on the reservoir level, river flow and soil moisture, considering long -term weather forecasts. Drugs are often long -term events, starting until the previous fall, which is effective throughout the next season. Declaring a drought state, the Environment Agency can plan, deliver and manage action in the drought plan.

However, there is no single definition of drought, so it is caused by a period of less rainfall, impact on nature, timing and human, environment, agriculture or business. Some droughts are short and intense as hot and dry summer, but it takes time and time to take time.

Read more: drought made a better place

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/drought-declared-in-north-west-of-england The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

