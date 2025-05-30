



Security advisers from the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany will attend the planned peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on June 2, according to the interview with ABC News on May 29.

Kellogg said, “We will have an E3. It is a national security adviser in Germany, France and the United Kingdom. When we were in London, they helped make Ukrainian termsheets.”

Ukraine and Russia had a peace talks in Istanbul on May 16, and both sides agreed to exchange 1,000 1,000 prisoners. Peace negotiations were not much decisive, and Moscow repeated the maximum demands and sent a sub -level civil servant delegation.

Kellogg said, “Is Kandus being fired into the same city as Kiev or shooting with KYIV, and being with ballistic missiles.

On May 19, Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin for two hours and rejected Russia a full truce in the war with Ukraine.

Trump said on May 25, May 25, “He's killing many people, I don't know what happened to Putin.

Despite Türkiye's peace dialogue, Russia increased drones and missile attacks against Ukraine.

Despite the recent peace dialogue, Moscow refused to ceasefire and insisted that it would provide Ukraine a memorandum of peace.

Russia did not give Ukraine a proposal despite the point that the peace talks would be over on May 16. KYIV did not officially announce that it will attend the next peace talks in Türkiye on June 2.

Kellogg said on May 27, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, called “reckless” and “ineligible for world power,” suggesting the threat of World War II.

Kellogg said, “Trump … We are trying to stop silver war and end killing, we are received a memorandum of Russian (Russia) a week ago.

Kellogg said on May 25, May 25, on May 25, on May 25, “It was clearly violated the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocol, which indiscriminately killed women and children at night at night.”

The latest Ukrainian War: Russia is the second consecutive report of Ukrainian drone attacks against Moscow

* Russia discussed the next round of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul in Istanbul's second consecutive day of the Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow.

