



Washington (AP) A key American inflation gauge slowed down last month while President Donald prevails over prices have not yet increased prices. The expenses of the Americans have slowed down despite the increase in income, potentially an early reaction at higher prices on certain imported goods.

The Friday report of the Commerce Department has shown that consumer prices increased by 2.1% in April compared to one year earlier, compared to 2.3% in March and the lowest since September. Excluding the volatile categories of food and energy, the basic prices increased by 2.5% compared to the previous year, below the figure of March by 2.7% and the lowest in more than four years. Economists follow the basic prices because they generally offer better reading on the direction of inflation.

The figures show that inflation is still falling from its post-pandemic tip, which reached the highest level in four decades in July 2022. Economists and certain business leaders have warned that prices will probably go as the widespread prices will probably take over the prices, although the moment and the impact of these tasks are now soft after being won behind Wednesday in court.

On a monthly basis, overall prices and base prices have both increased from 0.1% from March to April. The cost of manufactured products with large tickets increased by 0.5%, although this increase was offset by a drop of 0.1 in other products, such as grocery store. The cost of services increased by 0.1% from March to April.

The sharp increase in sustainable prices of goods could reflect the early impact of prices. The Americans also reduced their expenses to more sustainable factory products in April, according to the report.

Overall consumer expenditure that includes service spending increased by 0.2% in April from March, according to the report, but it is down by a large increase of 0.7% in March.

The slowdown in expenses could reflect a certain early caution on the part of consumers, said economists, in response to higher prices on goods. This also suggests that part of the expenses in March reflected consumers buying items such as cars to put the impact of prices.

The attraction of consumer spending before pricing increases will continue to mitigate household expenditure in the coming months, especially since they are faced with higher prices and a softening of the labor market, said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist in Nationwide, in an email. We plan that improving the tendency of inflation will in reverse in the second half of while companies are forced to start transmitting part of the increased prices in order to protect the beneficiary margins.

Walmart leaders said earlier this month that the retail giant would increase the prices of many products in May and June to take into account the prices, while the Best Best Best Best CEO electronic channel, Coriry Barry said on Thursday that the company also increased certain prices due to the tasks, as a last resort.

The Elf Beauty make -up company, which supplies 75% of its products from China, said earlier this week that it would increase its prices by $ 1 per product from August 1 to compensate for the cost of prices.

And Thursday, the warehouse retailer Costco said that he had already increased the prices of certain products, but he held the line on others. The company has largely absorbed the tasks on pineapple and bananas because they are key elements and we estimated that it was important to really eliminate the impact there, said Gary Millechip, Costcos financial director.

But the company has increased the prices of central flowers and source America, for example, because we estimated that it was something that the member could absorb, added Millerchip.

At the same time, revenues before adapting to inflation increased 0.8% healthy in April. A large part of this gain reflected an increase in social security benefits for certain retired teachers, firefighters and federal workers whose revenues were previously fully counted for social security benefits.

The federal reserve inflation combatants declared at their last meeting from May 6 to 7 that inflation was still high, compared to their target of 2%. FED officials, who focus more on basic prices, largely maintain the maintenance of their key interest rate while they assess the impact of prices on inflation and jobs.

Last Wednesday, the court's decision said that most of Trumps' prices were illegal, including its functions on imports from Canada, Mexico and China, as well as those of more than 50 other countries. Steel prices, aluminum and cars have been implemented in different laws and remain in place.

But the functions have been authorized to remain in force while the Trump administration appeals to the decision against them. And administration officials say they will find other judicial authorities, if necessary, to implement the prices. Consequently, what prices will end up in place and for how long is very uncertain.

