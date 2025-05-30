Manitoba fires force thousands of people to evacuateExBulletin





Clouds of forest smokings like this one in Flin Flon, Manitoba, turn in the plains of the North and the Midwest. Government of Manitoba / Anadolu via Getty Images Hide Legend

Babinet Legend Government of Manitoba / Anadolu via Getty Images

Thick and inflated clouds of smoke sweep the southern forest fires ravaging the Central Canadian Province of Manitoba in certain parts of the United States, compromising air quality for millions of Americans in several northern states.

Manitoba forest fires have forced 17,000 people to flee the province, according to the Prime Minister of Manitoba, Wab Kinew, who described the greatest evacuation in recent history.

“With the intensification of forest fires in northern Manitoba, our government has sparked a state of emergency across the province to help us go through this crisis,” Kinew said in a statement on Wednesday.

The state of emergency will last 30 days and can be extended if necessary.

“This is the greatest evacuation that Manitoba has seen in the living memory of most people.”

While the out of control flames continue to ravage the precious forests of the province, heavy clouds of smoke from fires are heading for the United States.

Meteorologists report that smoke goes to the northern plains and midwest. States have the most involved Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota have all issued air quality alerts for their residents.

Alerts in the counties of Wisconsin and Michigan are in force until Saturday, the two states warning that air quality will become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, anyone with respiratory problems and the elderly.

In Minnesota, where the entire state is on alert for compromised air quality, the state pollution control agency warned that air quality should reach the red category impacting both sensitive groups and certain members of the general public. The Minnesota alert is in effect until Monday.

Recent studies have highlighted the dangers of health to breathe in forest smoke. This week, an analysis published in the Epidemiology journal found that the risk of going to the hospital for cardioespiratory problems such as hypertension or the heart attack has increased for months after exposure to smoke showing that health effects can persist long after the fires themselves.

This forest fire harvest struck a nation already tired by fire, after two consecutive years of some of the most destructive forest fires ever recorded.

The fatal season of forest fires in 2023 was the worst in Canada's history, affecting the 13 provinces of the country. In 2024, while treating fires postponed from the previous year, the nation did not pass slightly, knowing its worst epidemic of wild flames since 1995, excluding 2023.

As in 2023, the impacts of forest fires are not limited to Canada. Forest fire smoke flows on the border in the United States, which has an impact on air quality and health hundreds of kilometers from the fires themselves.

The United States has also fought against forest fires increasingly devastating in recent years, as climate change has made forest fires larger and more intense.

Earlier this year, a fatal fire torn Los Angeles for the month of January, killing at least 29 people and destroying more than 12,000 houses and buildings.

Alejandra Borunda of NPR contributed to this report.

