Trump to celebrate the American steel steel agreement in PittsburghExBulletin





Friday, President Trump will go to Pennsylvania to celebrate an agreement he negotiated between US Steel and the Japanese company US Steel, even if the details of what the agreement really implies has not yet been published.

Friday, President Trump heads to an American steel factory outside Pittsburgh to celebrate an agreement of several billion dollars between the emblematic US Steel American company and Japanese Japanese company Japanese Steel. Trump praises the agreement as a “planned partnership” and a major victory for American manufacturing, but the details of what is really in the agreement are far from clear.

The prospect of an agreement between the two steel giants has been a question of debate for more than a year. Former President Joe Biden and the Trump's candidate both opposed the agreement during the campaign. Biden then blocked the sale in January before leaving office, quoting concerns about national security.

But President Trump changed his song, announcing on his social media site Truth Social last week that the $ 14 billion agreement will maintain steel in the United States

“I am proud to announce that after a lot of consideration and negotiation, US Steel will remain in America and will keep its head office in the big city of Pittsburgh,” wrote Trump last Friday. “For many years, the name,” United States Steel “was synonymous with greatness, and now it will be again. It will be a planned partnership between United States Steel and Nippon Steel, which will create at least 70,000 jobs and add $ 14 billion to the American economy.”

Details on what is really in the agreement have been rare. Trump himself seemed to tell journalists last weekend that the agreement was not final.

“You know that we will see what is the final, but they will invest billions of dollars in steel, and it is a good company, Nissan is a very good business, but we will see,” Trump told journalists, apparently mixing the name of the company with the Japanese car company Nissan.

“But it is an investment and partial property and it will be controlled by the United States,” he said.

Speculation before celebration

The White House did not answer questions about the structure of the agreement.

Us Steel published a statement after the agreement was announced renting Trump for his leadership and committing to new investments in the United States, but the company has filed any form with the Securities and Exchange Commission, nor has not published details on the agreement.

“Us Steel will remain American, and we will become larger and stronger thanks to a partnership with Nippon Steel which provides massive investments, new technologies and thousands of jobs over the next four years,” the statement said.

Andrew Fulton, US Steel spokesperson, said he was unable to provide additional information when he was contacted on Thursday.

This left market analysts who advise investors to speculate. Several industry specialists told NPR that they were skeptical that the agreement was significantly different from a structure proposed by Nippon Steel in 2024 for the acquisition of US Steel.

“No matter how the government and / or non-responses of the US Steel want to position this, this is an acquisition,” said Gordon Johnson, CEO of Glj Research. “It is very clearly an acquisition.”

Others have hypothesized that the discussion of a partnership could be a way to obscure Trump's inversion on the level. Phil Gibs on the key markets of the Capitole bank said that the waves seem to be intentional.

“It must be deliberately opaque because there have been so much false steps, failures, prosecution, political interference, then we finally come to what seems to a conclusion and we even call into question the conclusion,” he said.

Political gain in Pennsylvania

It is one of Trump's first domestic trips since his return to functions and it is not a mistake that he goes to Pennsylvania. The State helped deliver the presidency in 2024 and remains a critical state for the Republicans while they are preparing for the mid-term elections next year.

The trip also offers the President the opportunity to highlight a major theme of the first months of his second term: to provide foreign investments in the United States thanks to the manufacturing in terms of.

But the details disorders of the agreement can complicate its victory tour. The United Steel Workers Union published a statement this week by questioning the agreement.

“For the moment, we cannot say if the planned partnership” described in the message of Friday on social truth or reports since then, represents a significant change compared to the merger proposed in 2023, by virtue of which Japanese Steel acquires Us Steel and would make it a fully detained subsidiary, “said the press release. “Our main concerns about Japanese Steel, a foreign company, with a documented history of violation of American commercial laws, are also strong and valid today, and this is how American steel and Japanese adhere to the same offer that they have continued since December 2023 or if they have changed the terms to satisfy the concerns in Washington.”

State Democratic politicians, including Governor Josh Shapiro, offer very temporary statements. Shapiro spoke directly with Trump in recent weeks and has stopped kissing the agreement.

“Throughout the process, I argued that my priority was to preserve and develop jobs here in Pennsylvania and get the biggest investment that we could for our Commonwealth as I expressed directly to President Trump when we discussed this transaction in recent days,” said Shapiro in a press release.

Politicians and analysts have all said that they would look at the president's journey, looking for a few clues to details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/30/nx-s1-5415684/trump-pittsburgh-us-steel-nippon-steel

