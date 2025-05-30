After the polling of the polls, the polling warning of the political earthquake in the UK shows that it can be in the afternoon.





Nigel Farage can be the majority of prime ministers, and the latest voting calculations have shown that the British reform Britain is ahead of labor and conservatives.

After the Keir Starmer Sir directly attacked the British reform leader to prevent the party rise, the aesthetic of parliamentary forecasts of the parliamentary on -site elections said that Farage would take 362 seats when the general election was held tomorrow.

Labor will fall from 412 seats to 136 seats in the last election, and the famous conservative sugar will be almost erased and win 22 seats.

One public opinion commissioner suggested that the UK is on the verge of a political earthquake, but other polls warned of too much reading in the current polls and questioned some of the family members of the election aesthetic forecast.

According to a poll (PA), Nigel Farage is in the process of becoming a prime minister.

According to an independent Techne UK poll, reforms recorded 31 % (first place in last week) and 22 % (unchanged) of labor, and recorded almost twice the third place in 16 % (1).

Professor John Curtice said that the gap between other parties and the spread of geographic votes is more important, warning that there is no absolute desire for the parties to reach to overcome the majority.

He said that reforms will come before seats through votes that are equally spreading with 9 points as the reform vote is concentrated in a specific area.

In more polls, Luke Tryl suggested that reforms reached critical point.

He said independently: it depends on whether the voter remains in a carved state. But if the starmer can integrate the left, it will probably not be enough. That's what happens in Canada. [when Mark Carney defeated his rightwing opponents].

Sir Hayward, a polling expert, warned that the council by the meeting was much better than the polls, but nevertheless warned that this is progressing. He pointed out that the recent reforms were elected from the traditional Tory Heartland and Caernarvonshire's labor heart in ESSEX.

He said: You can't have a more contrasting position than winning these two areas. Currently, only lib dems can take place against reform. This is what the election shows.

But Michela Morzzo, the chief executive of Techne UKs, said: this is an earthquake of British politics.

The election aesthetic forecast based on the average of the current polls will provide the majority of 74 seats in the reform and will open the way for Farage to fulfill the radical tax -saving agenda.

In this figure, Nigel Farage will be a number of prime ministers and does not require union with other parties, said the electoral aesthetic brancher Martin Baxter. The terrible predictions also had only 1 %of the probability of the Labor Party overcoming the majority in the next election.

As part of Sir Keirs, he warned that as part of a bid to stop the rise of reform, he would strengthen his direct attack on Farage this week and use his speech on Thursday to damage as much as Liz Truss.

Keir Starmer warned that Nigel Farage would damage the country as much as Liz Truss (PA).

The Labor Party warned that the Farage government would add 5,500 to the average household. And Sir Keir is Farages Mr. He insisted that it would be exactly the same as Truss by branding the FARAGES policy as an experiment.

He said: clearly [Mr Farage] It is not surprising because he is located in Las Vegas in the casino in Las Vegas today, and that the LIZ Truss budget is the best since 1986.

Show his judgment. It shows what HED is doing and the result is exactly the same. I am not ready to do that.

Meanwhile, Rachel Reeves will use a review next month to reveal thousands of pounds in the seats of North and Midland Labor Party.

LIZ TrussS economic policy has caused economic turmoil (AFP/Getty)

According to the report, the money will fund the roads, railroads and green energy projects in the north and Midland.

Responding to Keirs' attack, Farage accused him of being obsessed with him and dismissed his claim to the reform policy with project horror 2.0.

And Zia Yusuf, chairman of the Reformed Chairman, said, “It is clear that the reform has all the momentum in British politics, and it is not surprising that the British are turning on two tired parties systems to allow labor and tori to control things such as immigration and objects.

“Our positive vision for the UK is being cut and our consistent vote is evidence that something is happening.”

