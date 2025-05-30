



Dr. Northern will focus on the reform of the Institute of Education Sciences

The United States Ministry of Education has announced today that Dr Amber Northern will serve as principal advisor to the secretary by emphasizing the reform of the Institute of Education Sciences (IES). Dr. Northern will work with Dr. Matthew Soldner, Acting Director of the IES, the Institute staff and experts and external stakeholders, to ensure that IES provide high quality and usable research, relevant data and best practices proven for researchers, educators and education leaders.

Ies failed to provide a clear and convincing research program that puts students at the center. His research contracts have often given priority to politically loaded subjects and interests rooted in relation to best practices and tools in class, even if American students have experienced historical levels of loss of learning after the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Northern will help direct a process for reinion and bring it back to its main mission to provide national leadership in the expansion of fundamental knowledge and understanding of early childhood education through post -secondary studies.

While we refer education to the United States, it is essential that educators have access to specific data to clarify their work and develop best practices. The deep expertise of Dr. Northerns in education statistics and the years of experience in class will be an asset when we re -book the work of the IES, said US Secretary for Education Linda McMahon. Our goal is to ensure that educators have access to reliable and innovative resources that improve the results for all students, and we are delighted that Dr. Northern directs the charge.

It is such an honor to be invited to examine the ies with new eyes and to think about how it could be more reactive to students, parents and educators it serves, said Dr Amber Northern. I know that the education community appreciates the role that the federal government plays in research and development and I look forward to working with them on this reconstruction.

About Dr Amber Northern

Amber Northern is on leave of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, where she was recently the main vice-president of research. She supervised the solid portfolio and research staff of the Institute.

Dr. Northern has a doctorate. in the educational policy and evaluation of the University of Virginia. It served in an advisory title for various charter schools, federal evaluation entities and state education departments. She has taught in the public school, community college and university sectors, and is a recognized authority on academic standards, career and technical education and the choice of school.

