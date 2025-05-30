We to double the 50% steel import prices





President Donald Trump announced that the United States would double its current rate of steel and aluminum imports from 25% to 50%, starting on Wednesday.

Speaking during a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Trump said that this decision would help stimulate the local steel industry and national production, while reducing dependence on China.

Trump also said that $ 14 billion would be invested in the region's steel production thanks to a partnership between US Steel and Nippon Steel in Japan. The details on the partnership are not yet clear and the two companies have not yet confirmed an agreement.

The announcement is the last turn of the Trump roller coaster approach to prices since returning to the office in January.

“There will be no layoffs and no outsourcing, and each worker of American steel will soon receive a well -deserved bonus of $ 5,000,” Trump told the crowd, filled with steel sisters, to noisy applause.

One of the main concerns on the part of sidepers on the American-Japan trade agreement was the way in which Japan would honor the contract of the workers' union which regulates remuneration and hiring.

Trump started his remarks by reflecting on how he “saved” US Steel, the largest American steel manufacturer, located in Pittsburgh, with the 25% steel rates that he implemented during his first mandate as president in 2018.

It praised the 50% increase as a means of ensuring the survival of US Steel.

“At 50%, they can no longer overcome the fence,” he said. “We will once again put Pennsylvania Steel in the backbone of America, like never before.”

The announcement comes in the midst of a legal battle on the legality on some of Trump's world rates, which a court of appeal made it possible to continue after a lower court ordered the administration to stop taxes.

His steel and aluminum prices were not affected by the trial.

Large rates have shaken world trade and markets. They have aggravated relations between China and the United States, the two world's largest economies in the world, and launched countries in a trade battle in Tit-For-Tat.

On Friday, President Trump accused China of raping a truce that they had reached in terms of prices earlier this month for talks in Geneva.

China “has completely violated its agreement with us,” said Trump, although he has not given details. However, the representative of American trade Jamieson Greer later said that China had not eliminated non -tariff obstacles, as agreed under the agreement.

China then resumed its own accusations of American reprehensible acts. Beijing's response did not directly deal with American complaints on Friday, but urged the United States to “stop discriminatory restrictions on China”.

China is the largest world steel manufacturer, responsible for more than half of the world's production of steel, according to statistics from the World Steel Association of 2022.

The United States has slipped over the years to the fourth steel producer, behind China, India and Japan.

“If you don't have steel, you don't have a country. You don't have a country, you can't do a soldier. What are we going to do? Say:” Let's go to China to get our army reservoirs, “said Trump during the Pittsburgh rally on Friday.

Rallye's speech about an hour from Trump alluded to the agreement he said that he had made with Japanese Japan but did not offer new details. The two companies have not yet confirmed that an agreement has been concluded.

While campaigning for the president, Trump said that he would block US Steel's foreign acquisition, the 124 -year -old American Steel Company. We do not know how the reported partnership would work and which would be the owner of the company.

The White House officials said Trump had convinced Japan Nippon Steel to stimulate his investment in the United States and give government for example on US factories.

According to American media, Japan plans to invest $ 14 billion over 14 months.

The other reported details understand that the companies had declared that they would maintain the ownership of the US Steel in the United States, with American citizens on the board of directors and to management positions; promised not to reduce production for 10 years; And agreed to give the government the right of veto to the potential production cuts after this period.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cy0k5x21y35o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos