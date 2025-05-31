From students to technology: how the American-Chinese links slide despite the price price | News War News





US Secretary of State Marco Rubios Salvo against Chinese students, promising to aggressively revoke visas, is the last decision to increase tensions between the two biggest economies in the world.

Despite a temporary pricing truce reached earlier this month, the divisions between Washington and Beijing remain wide, with recent ruptures on higher education, artificial intelligence chips (AI) and rare earth minerals.

Here is everything we know about how relations between China and the United States aggravate despite diplomatic efforts.

What did the United States and China agree on prices?

An American-Chinese commercial notation intensified after the Trumps administration increased prices on Chinese products to 145% earlier this year, American cumulative tasks on certain Chinese products reaching 245%. China retaliated with 125% tariffs on its own American goods.

Under an agreement concluded on May 12 after two days of commercial talks in Geneva, the prices on both sides were abandoned by 115 percentage points for 90 days, during which the negotiators hope to obtain a longer -term agreement. For the moment, the United States has maintained a price of 30% on all Chinese products while Beijing has a 10% levy from American products.

In the weeks following temporary stay, however, Washington and Beijing seem to have only had limited discussions.

On Thursday, the Secretary of the United States of the Treasury, Scott Bessent on Thursday, told Fox News that trade discussions between the United States and China were a bit at a standstill and should have to be invigorated by an appeal between US President Donald Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping.

In the meantime, the Trump administration has announced new strict visa checks on Chinese university students and told American companies to stop selling their advanced chip software used to design semiconductors to Chinese groups.

Why does the United States target Chinese students?

Rubio announced on Wednesday that the United States would aggressively revoke the visa for Chinese students student in the country. He is also committed to accelerating new visa candidates from China and Hong Kong.

Trump's decision to carry out deportations and revoke student visas is part of large -scale efforts to carry out its hard immigration program.

China is the second largest country of origin for international students in the United States, behind India. Chinese students represented around a quarter of all foreign students in the United States during the 2023-2024 school year more than 270,000 in total.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas criticized the decision to revoke the visas, saying that this has damaged the rights of Chinese students. The United States has unreasonably canceled the visas of Chinese students on the pretext of national ideology and rights, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning.

The Trump administration also prohibited Harvard University from registering foreign students on May 22, accusing the institution of coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party. This decision has since been blocked by an American federal judge.

However, the largest part of foreign students at Harvard nearly 1,300 are Chinese, and many senior officials, including the current leader Xi Jinping, sent their children to Ivy League school.

How do the United States are targeting Chinese semiconductors?

On May 13, just after the end of trade negotiations in Geneva, the US trade department published advice warning American companies against the use of Huaweis AI semiconductor chips, declaring that they were probably developed or produced in violation of American export controls.

This decision marked the latest in a series of efforts from the Trump administration to thwart Chinas' ability to develop cutting -edge AI fleas. The tiny semiconductors, which fuel AI systems, have long been a source of tension between the United States and China.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce of Chinas retaliated against the councils last week, accusing Washington of having undermined the consensus reached in Geneva and describing the measures as of the intimidation and typical unilateral protectionism.

Then, on May 28, the American government increased the row by ordering American companies that make software used to design semiconductors to stop selling their goods and services to Chinese groups, the Financial Times reported.

The manufacturers of design automation software, including Cadence, Synopsys and Siemens EDA, were informed by letters from the US trade department to stop providing their technology to China.

Why does the United States target Chinese semiconductors?

The United States has been tightening its export controls on semiconductors for more than a decade, saying that China has used American computer flea to improve military hardware and software.

Chinese officials and industry leaders deny this and argue that the United States is trying to limit the economic and technological development of Chinas.

During his first mandate as president, Trump prohibited Chinas Huawei from using advanced impartial circuits.

Huawei is considered a competitor of Nvidia, the American semiconductive giant who produces his own brand of Ascende AI fleas. In April, Washington limited the export of Nvidia Ai Chips in China.

But the director general of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, recently warned that attempts at the technology of the Ischio-Jumbers Chinas AI through export controls had largely failed.

How could China be affected by American measures?

The suspension of semiconductor sales will limit supplies for aerospace equipment necessary for commercial aircraft in Chinas, the C919, a project of signature in Chinas which pushes to the economic auto and transport.

Christopher Johnson, a former CIA China analyst, told Financial Times that this new export controls of this week stressed the innate fragility of the pricing truce reached in Geneva.

With the two parties wishing to keep and continue to demonstrate the power of their respective Starkehold capacities, the risk that the cease-fire could collapse even in the 90-day break is omnipresent, he added.

Will China facilitate restrictions on exports of rare earth minerals?

US officials expected Geneva talks allowing China to soften its export restrictions on rare earth elements. So far, there have been few signs of this, however.

Minerals of rare earths are a group of precious minerals necessary for the manufacture of a wide range of goods in the defense, health care and technology sectors.

The metals of rare earths, which include scandium and yttrium, are also essential to produce components in the capacitors of electrical parts which help to feed the servers and Smartphones of AI.

China treats some 90% of the minerals of rare earths in the world and instituted export controls in April to counter the rates of the asset release day in April, triggering an alarm among American companies.

Last week, for example, Ford temporarily closed a factory in Chicago which made public service vehicles after one of its suppliers lacked a specialized rare land magnet.

In most new cars, especially vehicles (cars with robotic technology allowing them to climb obstacles), these high -tech magnets are used in parts that operate braking and steering systems, as well as electrical seats and fuel injectors.

Restrictions on the supply of rare earth minerals offer Beijing a strategic advantage in future negotiations, as it can limit the supplies of crucial technologies for American industry.

