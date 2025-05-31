



CNN –

Israel has accepted the new cease-fire proposal with the Hamas of the American envoy Steve Witkoff, according to an Israeli official.

The proposal, considered by CNN, includes Hamas releasing 10 Israeli hostages and 18 hostages died in exchange for 125 Palestinian prisoners serving perpetuity sentences and 1,111 Gazans detained since the start of the war. Negotiations to a permanent ceasefire would immediately begin on the first day of the 60-day truce, according to the proposal.

Meanwhile, Hamas said that the last executive came from Israel and does not respond to any of our requests from our peoples, including war and famine, according to Bassem Naim, member of the political bureau of militant groups.

Nevertheless, the leadership of movements studies, with all national responsibility, an answer to the proposal, in the light of the genocide to which our people are subject, he added on Facebook.

According to the Family and disappeared forum, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told hostage families earlier in the day he had accepted Witkoffs' proposal.

During her briefing Thursday, the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed that the special Witkoff envoy and the president submitted a cease-fire proposal to Hamas that Israel supported and supported and that discussions are underway.

We hope that a cease-fire in Gaza will take place so that we can bring all the hostages home and this has been a priority for this administration from the start, added Leavitt.

As part of the proposed framework, half of the hostages and half of the prisoners will be released on the first day of the 60-day ceasefire agreement; The other half will be published on the seventh day.

If Israel and Hamas do not reach an agreement for a permanent ceasefire by the end of the 60-day period, the break in the fighting can be extended under conditions and for a period to be agreed by the parties as long as the parties negotiate in good faith, the proposal said.

But the agreement does not contain any intrinsic guarantee from a permanent end to war, a key demand from Hamas, nor the insurance that the ceasefire is extended as long as negotiations continue. Instead, the proposal indicates that US President Donald Trump is committed to working to guarantee that good faith negotiations continue until a final agreement is concluded.

Humanitarian aid, which has started to walk in Gaza after an 11-week Israeli blockade on food, drugs and more, would immediately enter Gaza at the start of the ceasefire. It will be distributed through agreed channels, including the United Nations and the Red Crescent. The proposal makes no mention of the controversial mechanism for aid to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

The proposal indicates that the aid will begin to flow once Hamas agrees on the ceasefire agreement, an indication that the plan has been coordinated with the Israelis. Leavitt said on Thursday that Israel had signed this proposal before being sent to Hamas.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar would guarantee the cease-fire agreement, according to the proposal.

The proposal seems to stipulate that Trump would take the credit for an agreement. President Trump will personally announce the ceasefire agreement, he said.

Hamas responded to Witkoffs' last proposal with three counterpoints, according to a senior Hamas.

The official said that CNN Hamas would accept the release of hostages and a 60-day ceasefire, as indicated in the American proposal, but they want American negotiations to a permanent cease-fire will continue and the fighting will not resume after the 60 days.

Hamas wants humanitarian assistance to be carried out by the United Nations channels. And finally, they want the Israeli defense forces (FDI) to retreat to the posts they held on March 2 of this year, before Israel revived its operations

Another person familiar with the counterpoppea in Hamas confirmed the three points.

The senior Hamas official told CNN that they had responded to Witkoffs' proposal via the Palestinian-American interlocutor Bishara Bahbah, who was in direct discussion with Hamas negotiators in Doha.

The Hamas official said that two days ago, they discussed Hamas' terms with Bahbah, who were sent to Witkoff. Then, the official said, after Witkoff met Israeli official Ron Dermer in Washington this week, everything changed 100%.

We were shocked because we were told 2-3 times from Bishara [Bahbah] He approved the executive and had no problem, said the senior Hamas, qualifying Witkoff's last proposal an Israeli newspaper.

We are ready to return all the hostages in one day, we just want a guarantee that the war will not come back after that, said the official. Now, in this article, we have not found it, said the Hamas manager. They want to continue the war, we want to stop this, he added.

Naim, a member of Hamas Political Bureau, wrote on Facebook that a proposal had been agreed with Witkoff last week and that the last executive comes from Israel and this means perpetuating the occupation and continuing murder and famine.

After this last proposal, Hamas is ready to publish half of the 20 remaining living hostages, which the first head of Hamas called a great risk because there is no guarantee that Israel will comply with the agreement.

We know Witkoff is a strong man that he can do something. Is the only one who can have an impact on Israel, said the manager

The same official said that the Trump administration had denied the conditions following the release of Edan Alexander Israeli-American, including thanks to Hamas of President Trump and humanitarian aid that did not immediately start to go back to Gaza.

Hamas is very, very interested in reaching an agreement to end the war and returning the hostages, said the official.

Earlier Thursday, the Minister of Finance of Israel, Bezalal Smotrich, said that acceptance of the proposal would be pure madness, writing on social networks that it will not allow such a thing. Period.

But the Israeli opposition chief Yair, Lapid, urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the proposal publicly and immediately. He said he would support the government, even if his far -right members had abandoned him.

On Friday, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary General, Spphane Dujarric, said the UN hoped that the negotiation process will succeed.

We hope very much that the work of the mediators will succeed, so that we can end this cycle of suffering, the cycle of violence was all witnesses. Hopefully the Israelis and the Palestinians return to a positive path to the peace process, said Dujarric.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/29/world/israel-us-proposal-ceasefire-hamas-latam-intl

