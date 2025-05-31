NATWEST returns to the entire individual ownership after 17 years of British bailouts.





Unlock the editor's Digest for free

FT's editor, Roula Khalaf, chooses your favorite story this week.

The British government sold the last stake in NATWEST and returned 17 years after 17 years of bailouts of 46 billion bailouts at the peak of the financial crisis.

In 2008 and 2009, the government's final sales, which accounted for 84 % of the Royal Bank of Scotland through two rescue financing, showed that the stock price of NATWESTS rose for the first time since 2011.

The government has accelerated NATWEST stocks in recent months. The stake was less than 1 % earlier this month, down from 38 % in December 2023.

RBS's taxpayer structure is one of the largest bailouts in the world and a decisive moment of the financial crisis in the UK, which has put a big burden on public wallets and induces a resentment of bankers.

The Treasury has received $ 350 billion in stock sales, dividends and fees, and has received $ 1050 billion in the last decade to rescue banks for the past 10 years, and that it will not recover overall over the past decade.

Nearly 20 years ago, the government entered to save millions and protect companies due to the collapse of RBS. It was the right decision to secure the economy, and Natwests returns to personal ownership and turns the page in an important chapter of this country history.

NATWEST Chairman Rick HaythornThwaite said the bank deeply grateful for the government and British taxpayers for their intervention and support.

The intervention of the global crisis stabilized the economy by expanding the Woori Bank system and the economy. He added that it protects millions of protectors, homeowners and companies.

The RBS, which was renamed NATWEST in 2020, was a 49 billion contract and was trusted as a securities that lending agencies were toxic and mortgage supported by mortgage.

The size of the crisis and the ownership of the government require the inspection of the bank strategy, and the asset has reduced RBS from the world's largest bank to domestic loan institutions.

Almost all banks' revenues were generated in 2024 compared to 62 %in 2007.

The British government has been far faster to return the rival Lloyd Bank Group with personal hands after the rescue of the 20.3 billion crisis.

Unlike NATWEST, this retaliation has made profit to taxpayers. In 2017, the government completely exited Lloyds and recovered all bailouts and additional $ 900 million.

NATWEST returned to profitability in 2017 and restored dividends the following year, but the government waited for a long time of political uncertainty and a very low interest rate with European bank stocks.

NATWEST stocks rose almost 70 % last year, and the higher the interest rate, the higher the European bank stock and preferred to the investors.

According to Donald Trump's tariffs, the Treasury stopped selling for a while due to the market turmoil after the bank's share price was lower than the minimum price for the government to sell.

The government's exit was because Natwest could open a way to adopt more aggressive strategies, so banks can use surplus cash more imagination than to buy government shares.

Since 2023, Paul Thwaite, the chief executive of the bank, has announced its wish to take over. The Financial Times reported that Santander previously rejected NATWEST's 11 billion bid as a British retail bank earlier this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/ede5be67-7623-448a-8f4e-ca8bde6aed95 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos