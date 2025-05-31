



A government employee in Virginia was arrested on Thursday and accused of trying to share classified information with an officer or agent of a foreign government, the Ministry of Justice announced.

Nathan Laatsch, a 28 -year -old computer specialist employed by Defense Intelligence Agency since 2019, was arrested after the FBI received a tip in March 2025 that someone was ready to provide classified information to a friendly foreign government.

Laatsch was a civilian employee of the DIA initiate threat division and held a secret secret security authorization, according to the DOJ.

An e-mail at the FBI said that the person identified later as Laatsch did not agree or did not align on the values ​​”of the Trump administration, and would be willing to share classified information to which he could access, including” finished intelligence products, unprocessed intelligence and other classified assets “.

Laatsch communicated with an FBI agent, whom he believed to be a foreign government official, several times and would confirm that he was ready to share classified information that he has transcribed on a notebook at his office, the DoJ said. He would have exfiltrated information from his workspace several times over a period of three days in preparation.

The FBI has set up an operation in a northern Virginia park where Laatsch was to deposit classified information “so that the foreign government could recover,” said the DoJ. It was observed by the FBI on May 1 by depositing an element at the specified location.

Once he left, the DoJ said that FBI agents had recovered a boost from the area which contained a message from Laatsch and several typed documents with a portion of marked information for secret or top secret levels. His message would have indicated that he shared “a decent sample size” of classified information to demonstrate the types of things to which he has access.

On May 7, after Laatsch learned that the thumb campaign had been recovered, he would have sent a message to the infiltrated agent seeming to say that he was looking for something in exchange for providing information.

The next day, he clarified that he was interested in “citizenship for your country” because he did not expect things in America “to improve in the long term,” said the Doj. He would also have said that he was “not opposed to another compensation”, but not in a place where he needed “material compensation”.

Laatsch was informed on May 14 by the FBI agent that the “foreign government” was ready for additional classified information. Between May 15 and 27, he transcribed more information and started to remove it from the building by folding the notes and hiding them in his clothes.

Laatsch arrived in a pre-animated location in northern Virginia on Thursday to deposit information in the “foreign country”. He was arrested once the FBI received the documents.

His first appearance in court was scheduled for Friday in the Virginia Oriental District.

