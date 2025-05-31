Northern lights can be visible in these 15 American states this evening and during the weekend





The Northern Lights could dazzle the sky on 15 American states this evening (May 30) and the weekend, because active geomagnetic conditions can push Auror further south than usual, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The earth is currently shaken by a high -speed solar wind, which exerts pressure on the magnetic field of our planet and feeds the storm – excellent news for all those who hope to have an overview of the northern lights.

While space meteorological forecasters currently predict the Conditions of G1 minor geomagnetic storm in the coming days, things can change quickly. Barely a few days ago, a surprise storm of the G3 on May 28, sparked Auroras in 17 American states and even in the south as Italy. This G3 storm initially planned to reach only G1 levels.

The Noaa Space Weather prediction Center provides that the KP index will reach a culmination at 4.67 this weekend. For time -to -date ventilation, see the 3 -day NOAA forecasts. (KP is a measurement of geomagnetic activity, with an index which varies from 0 to 9; KP higher indicates a stronger auroral activity.)

Aurora Chasers, make your fingers cross, your loaded cameras and your eyes firmly fixed on the sky! You can also follow the latest forecasts and geomagnetic warnings of storms with our blog live Aurora Forecast.

Where can I see the North Lights tonight?

Aurora is planning this evening according to the NOAA spatial meteorological prediction center. (Image Credit: Noaa Space Weather prediction Center)

Alaska has the highest chance of seeing the North Lights this evening and on weekends. If the storm levels of the G1 are reached, Auroras could be visible in high latitude states, including Michigan and Maine, according to the NOAA.

Below, we have listed the 15 states which appear entirely or partly above the possible line of view for Auroras according to the Météorological Prediction center of the Noaa space. They are ordered the least probably the least probably depending on their proximity to the center of the dawral oval and on the part of each state inside or near the line of view.

But remember, the dawn is inconsistent – sometimes they appear much further south than expected, and other times they barely arise. Many conditions must align for the perfect screen. If the G3 levels are reached, we could even see the dawn stretching with regard to Illinois and Oregon, according to the NOAA.

States that could see Auroras this evening and the weekend: Alaskamontana Dakota from North Minnesota Upper Michigan Wisconsin Idaho Vermontmainenew Hampshirenew Yorksouth Dakotawyomingwashington Iowanorthhern Hemmisphere Aurera forecasting of the Met Office

If you are in one of the planned states to have a chance to see the northern lights this evening or during the weekend, head to a point of view oriented towards the north as far as possible of light pollution. But when approaching the summer solstice on June 20 and 21, the darkness window for the observation of the northern lights shrinks; The early hours in the morning around 1 and 2 in the morning could be the best time to try to see the northern lights.

Do you want to follow the space weather and know when and where to locate the aurora? Download a Space Météo Application which provides forecasts according to your location. An option I use is “my Aurora and Alerts forecasts”, available for iOS and Android. However, any similar application should work well. I also use the “Space Weather Live” application, which is available on iOS and Android, to better understand if the weather conditions of the current space are favorable to Aurora's observations.

