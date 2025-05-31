



The United Kingdom is facing a new era of new threats to drones, artificial intelligence and other technologies, and more fundamentally changes the nature of war than any other point of history. The government's strategic defense review is expected to end on Monday.

The 130 -page documents written by three advisors to Prime Minister Keir Starmer will warn of immediate and urgent risks raised by Russia, and are expected to lead to the lessons learned in the Ukrainian war.

But it will also focus on China, but it will focus on sophisticated and continuous challenges, not enemies, sometimes willing to cooperate with Moscow, and is willing to confuse two small regions between Iran and North Korea.

It will draw a picture of the highest military and security threats after the Cold War, but the intensity of Moscow cyber and destruction is not enough to say that Britain has already drifted in war with Russia.

The analysis, organized by a team led by former NATO Secretary -General George Robertson, is expected to set up a new promise for defense expenses. Instead, in February, Starmer will repeat the promise that the defense budget will increase by 2027 to 2.5%of GDP and 3%in the next parliament.

However, at the end of June, the NATO summit will be used to justify the significant expansion of mid -term defense spending, which can reach more than 5 billion people in the NATO summit.

Members of Western Alliance are discussing proposals to increase core defense expenditures to 3.5%of GDP by 2032, and 1.5%of Cyber ​​and Infrastructure Initiatives on Donald Trump's pressure.

This week, Natos Secretary -General MARK RUTTE predicts that the June summit will agree with a 5%high defense spending target, including 3%north of allies for pure defense expenditures.

This review is also expected to mention the issue of British troops, as reported that the Ministry of Defense and Treasury are fighting for the promise of increasing the goal of 73,000.

According to this week's figures, the size of the military has fallen to lower than the target after the Napoleon era and early, and decreased 2.3% to 70,860 on April 1.

A military source, John Healey, a continuous critic, promised to increase the army by thousands of military ministers, John Healey, but the Ministry of Defense said he did not admit this speculation.

The promise of raising the number of army to 5,000 will cost about $ 2.5 billion annually, with additional benefits, accommodations, kits and other resources if they can achieve hiring. But success will help the army to meet the possibility of increasing overseas promises over the next few years.

The United Kingdom and France agreed to lead the Ukrainian peace and Russia to lead up to 30,000 multinational relief to open air and port when they signed a durable ceasefire.

Skid the newsletter promotion in the past

Our morning email sees the main stories of today and tells what happens and why it is important.

Personal Information Protection Notification: The newsletter may include information about contents that support charity, online advertising and external parties. See the Privacy Policy for more information. We use Google Recaptcha to protect the website and Google Privacy Policy and Service Terms.

After the newsletter promotion

Peter Rickets, a former national security adviser, says it's reasonable to spend more costs for drones, cyber skills and artificial intelligence, but another lesson in Ukraine is that in terms of manpower and equipment, a 3.5%of GDP is ultimately needed.

While MODs are further assigned to improve military accommodations, including emergency upgrades for 1,000 worst houses, there are plans to create a volunteer home guard to protect airports and other sensitive sites from hostile and terrorist drones or other unexpected attacks.

Other members of the review panel are advisors of Donald Trump, who retired by Donald Trump's former Russian adviser Richard Barrons and Fiona Hill, and that the 3rd World War has already begun because of Ukraine's international behavioral norms and the fight in the Middle East. It has already begun because it has already begun.

The chairman of the panel, Sir Robertson, previously described Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran as a deadly quartet. Iran has emerged as a drone supplier in Russia, and China has provided components for weapons, and North Korea sent an army for a fight against Ukraine.

Starmer is expected to disclose the overview review at the Monday event before Healey writes the entire document on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/may/31/new-era-of-threat-amid-changing-face-of-war-uk-defence-review-to-warn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos