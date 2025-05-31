



Civil rights organizations have been alarmed on the conditions and violations of rights in the detention facilities of immigrants managed by federal agencies

Leavenworth, Kan. / Miami Civil Rights Organizations today called on Trump administration to ensure that immigrant rights are confirmed to the federal correctional establishment Leavenworth (FCI Leavenworth) and at the Federal Miami (FDC-Miami) Center following frequent and inhuman frequent reports. In letters at the prisons office (BOP) and immigration and customs application (ICE), defenders detailed frequent and systemic failures, including lack of access to legal advice, medical care and confinement conditions in Kansas and Florida facilities. The letters of the defenders come while the Senate is ready to vote on a reconciliation bill which would provide more than $ 68 billion in taxpayers to extend the detention of ice. Trump administrations The use of federal prisons to hold immigrants must end. Keeping people in prolonged locking and refusing them access to adequate medical care, a legal advisor and even sunlight is not only inhuman his illegal, said Eunice Cho, principal lawyer for the National Aclus prison project. The conditions financed by taxpayers faced by immigrants detained at the FCI Leavenworth and the FDC-Miami should concern them all. In a letter to Ice and Bop concerning the conditions of FCI Leavenworth, the defenders warn that in just two months, the people detained at the FCI Leavenworth have experienced a variety of inhuman and illegal conditions, in particular: long locks, certain individuals signaling in their cells for more than 72 consecutive hours because of the creation, as well as in their cells. Significant delays in receipt of medical care and when they are seen by staff for treatment, they are not provided with appropriate care and are invited to pay medication, which is in violation of ice policy. Lack of linguistic access, impacting the ability of individuals held to consult adequate and timely medical care. Problems of access to the telephones of the establishment, hampering their ability to call their lawyers or their loved ones. Significant mail delays, an impact on the ability of individuals detained to prepare their legal affairs, as well as to receive and send legal sendings in a timely manner. Lack of religious services which are differently accessible to people in detention of BOP at the FCI Leavenworth, in violation of an agreement between ice and BOP. Civil rights groups who include defenders of rights and reconciliations of immigrant defenders, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Aclu of Kansans, the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the Federal Public Defender, the Kansas district, the Missouri / Kansas of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the National Immigrant Justice, of the creation of the creation of the sisters of the charity of the feder the FCI Leavenworth fall below what is required by the interinstitutions agreement, the BOP and ICE policy and the Constitution. To determine someone and undermine their regular procedure by blocking access to the lawyer is a clear and unequivocal violation of the sixth amendment, said Michael Sharma-Crawford, a local immigration lawyer and the current president of the Kansas section and the Missouri of American Immigration Lawyers Association. This injustice becomes even more serious when it targets civil detainees who are not accused of any crime. The damage in these cases is not only amplified; It is indefensible. Meanwhile, at FDC-Miami, the legal service providers have reported serious and omnipresent failures to provide individuals with ownership of legal documents and legal letter, severely limiting their ability to access and communicate with a legal advisor, as well as their ability to request protection in the United States and to fight their cases before an immigration court. In addition, detained individuals face extreme obstacles to access phones to ask advice and to make outgoing calls from their lawyers, especially during periods of detention. In a letter sent by the Americans for the justice of immigrants, ACLU, Florida ACLU and Florida's legal services, lawyers argue that these obstacles violate the protections of the regular procedure guaranteed by the fifth amendment, as well as the law of persons detained in the first amendment to freedom of expression, which includes the right to communicate with confidence. The refusal of immigrants detained in access to legal documents, mail and telephone calls makes it almost impossible to fight and win an immigration case, said Suit Chung, Executive Director of Americans for the justice of immigrants. The systemic denial of the regular procedure at the FDC-Miami had an impact on immigrants who are desperately looking for refuge and legally the right to continue the United States. The Americans for the justice of immigrants are determined to ensure that immigrants detained at FDC-Miami receive the protections of which they are due under the American law and the American Constitution. Immigrant rights groups and medical experts have on several occasions the history of mistreatment, omnipresent medical neglect and contempt for the dignity of people under his care. A June 2024 report by the American Civil Liberties Union, Physicians for Human Rights, and American Oversight revealed that 95% of the deaths documented in police custody between 2017-2021 were probably avoidable. Despite these history of mistreatment, Ice reported plans to extend detention beyond its already amazing capacity of 146 facilities at the national level, despite strong public opposition from the defenders of the rights of immigrants, media and members of the Congress. The letter of the defenders concerning the FCI Leavenworth is available here: https://www.aclu.org/documents/advocacy-letter-re-cetation-at-fci-leaventh pleads the letter concerning FDC-miami is available here: https://www.aclu.org/documents/advocacy-letter-re-ice-detation-at-fdc-miami

