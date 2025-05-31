Imports of American goods fall 20% in April while Donald prevails over the disrupted prices





Imports of American goods dropped the most reconciled in April, plunging almost a fifth while President Donald Trumps Prices prompted companies to slam the brakes on expeditions to the largest economy in the world.

Imports of goods for April totaled 276.1 billion dollars, down 19.8% compared to March, according to the report on economic indicators of the census offices, published on Friday.

The decline is the largest data from offices dating from 1992 and marks a hit reversal in March, when companies rushed to buy foreign goods before the announcement of the April 2 release prices.

Import data provide the clearest image of the rupture to international trade caused by the levies of the presidents, who disrupted markets and upset the American trade relations with the world.

The Americans have become more and more cautious in their expenditure habits in the middle of the agitation. Consumer spending growth has slowed down by a pace of one month to 0.7% in March at 0.2% in April, according to separate data published Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The wild fluctuations in imports have distorted quarterly American economic readings. The import dashboard before the deadline for the release day of Trumps caused us the narrowing of GDP of 0.2% annulized in the first quarter of the year, the first contraction since 2022.

But the diving in April, imports suggest that GDP will receive a boost of trade in the second quarter.

Friday, the Atlanta Federal Reserve increased its operating forecasts for the growth of GDP in the second quarter, going from an annualized rate from 2.2% to 3.8%, which will mark the largest leap since 2023.

JPMorgan has increased its growth rate forecasts in the second quarter from 2% to 4%, but warned that the trade in commercial volumes can make it difficult to measure underlying growth. He said the average growth rate for the first half of the year would give a more complete image, predicting growth of around 2% over the six -month period.

Consumer goods imports were particularly affected, according to data from the census office, from 32% to $ 69.6 billion in April on a seasonal adjusted basis. Industrial supply shipments dropped from 31% to 51.8 billion dollars, while automotive imports fell from 19% to 33.6 billion dollars.

American importers must now face a large series of samples from foreign products, including steep prices on Chinese products and a 10%universal tax.

The status of prices has fluctuated in recent months, which has triggered generalized confusion among companies and market volatility.

The United States has concluded an agreement with China two weeks ago to temporarily reduce prices between the two countries, but tensions seemed to increase Friday as Trump declared in a social article of truth that Beijing had completely violated his agreement with us.

While the president has interrupted the so -called reciprocal rates more steep on most countries on April 9, the current set of direct debits always brings the overall level to the summits of several decades.

An American commercial court judged on Wednesday that the Liberation day pricing program was illegal, but a court of appeal the next day allowed them to remain in force until a government objection was examined.

