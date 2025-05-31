Reformed UK gets the first Carmartheshire Councilor after winning a large -scale election.





Micheelle Beer, the latest counselor of Carmartheshire Council, said, “What I kept I was to hear that people would not listen.

May 30, 2025 11:33, May 30, 2025

Michelle Beer (Center), the first County countler in the UK in CARMARTHENSHIRE (image: provided by Michelle Beer)

After Michelle Beer was elected by the Carmarthenshire by a committee, reformed England planted flags in southern West Wales.

It follows a series of election victories for a party of Nigel Farage in Wales. Reformed Britain took place in Brizend earlier this month and was elected in Thorpen in February. There are four representatives in POWYS and three other representatives in POWYS and three other representatives in Torfaen, as well as three directors.

MS Beer will represents the LLANELLI's Lliedi Ward after securing the first place among eight candidates. She collected 568 votes, and Andrew Bragoli's Andrew Bragoli ranked second with 312 votes. The counselor beer will be the first reform British county counselor of Carmarthenshire and nearby Swansea, Pembrokeshire and Credigion. The election was held following the death of an insufficient independent Lliedi councilor Anthony Leyshon.

Beer counselor stressed that she was not satisfied, but the result was not surprising. “I knew that the support for the region was very powerful,” she said. “We faced many opposing, and we were not considered natural.” Join the newsletter here to maintain information about CARMS News.

47 years old, she said she did not stand in public office, but supported her husband Gareth, who was second in the Llanelli seat in last year's general election.

She said: I loved working with people and enjoyed listening to people.

“We started the door early. What I kept listening was that people didn't hear it and felt it wasn't enough. They felt that they had worsened. We organized our message there.” She said that she didn't feel like a state and local politicians.

When she asked what the county council was running, she expected to speed up the idea and quickly. She added that she and her husband worked at the New Zealand Regional Council when she lived there.

She asked if she felt the council tax was too high in Carmarthenshire. She said. She added that she did not cut the service.

Llanelli Town Center (Image: Walesonline/Rob Browne)

The UK has achieved a lot of success in the election of the British Council in early May, and the leader NIGEL FARAGE suggested that the Diversity, equity and inclusive officers of the UK's reform authorities should find different jobs.

Is this a message that beer was trying to bring to Carmarthenshire? “It's not a lonely counselor,” she said. “But maybe it's ahead of 2027 (next -generation parliamentary elections).” She said that her priority is to respond to the demands of the LLIEDI residents, regardless of concern about fixing the pit or collecting trash cans.

The beer counselor grew up in Llanelli, where parents moved from Hong Kong to the area. After graduating from college, she had a different job, including marketing business. Later she graduated from the Bible School and graduated from her husband's business. These couples have four children -two boys and two women.

The beer lawmaker lives in Kidwelly, about eight miles west of Llanelli. Considering that she overcome and defeated the Llanelli seats, she asked if she caused concerns. “I travel almost every day with llanelli. I know it well. I will rank it to my hometown. I think I am Llanelli Lass.”

Bragoli, Llanelli Town Counselor, was second. “She won, and she wants to keep her promise,” the labor candidate said. “I wasn't close to 2 seconds. I think it could be worse if it was not an experience of becoming a union manager in local popularity and Trostre (SteelWorks).”

Prime Minister Brah Goli said when he asked his opinion on why he thought so, last year's decision of the British labor government meant winter fuel allowances to pensioners.

Last week, after political pressure, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the change of threshold so that more pensioners can pay up to 300. He thought he would have been “Shoo-in” if the Lliedi elections took place 12 months ago.

CARMARTHENSHIRE COUNCIL is operated by a lattice cymru independent association. LLIEDI is represented by two counselors, non -independent independent CLLR ROB James and current CLLR beer.

The results of the May 29 elections are as follows.

Michelle May Beer -568 Andrew Bargoli -Welsh Labor -312 Sharon Burdess -Independence -116 Jonathan Edward Buree -welsh Liberal Democrats -41 Wayne Erasmus -Gwlad, WALES is 9 Alison Leyshon -86 TAYLOR RENOLDS -107 Richard Crossorss -107 Richard CrossRms PARTINATE SOMERMS -107 Richard Conservate -107 Richard Conservation

The turnout was 33.36%.

