The American government is investigating the attempt to identify the chief of staff Trump | Donald Trump News





Susie Wiles, an ally of President Donald Trump, would have been the target of an identity campaign using her voice.

The United States government has opened an investigation into apparent efforts to usurp the identity of the Chief of the White House Susie Wiles in Communication to politicians.

On Friday, an official of the White House confirmed to the Associated Press that an investigation had been opened, following a report on the identity of the Wall Street Journal a day before.

Anonymous sources have told the newspaper that the governors, business leaders and senators had received messages and phone calls from someone who pretended to be Wiles, who is a close partner of President Donald Trump.

Some recipients have told the newspaper that calls even seemed to reproduce the voice of Wiless using artificial intelligence.

The gift, according to the Wall Street Journal, came when the messages asked questions about the elements that Wiles should know or did not sound like her. For example, the newspaper reported that some messages were either too formal or had bad grammar.

The phone number used was not the normal number of Weesh either. However, some of the sources that spoke in the newspaper said they were interacting with the impostor before realizing that it was in fact not Wiles herself.

The Chief of the White House Staff, Susie Wiles, attends a meeting between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 4 [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Friday, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Kash Patel, published a statement denounced any identity campaign.

The safeguarding of our officials from our administration officials to communicate safely to accomplish the mission of the presidents is an absolute priority, said Patel.

Earlier this month, the office recognized that malicious actors seemed to imitate government officials through a text messaging and vocal messaging campaign.

In Wils Case, sources close to the chief of staff told Wall Street Journal that someone had hacked their personal mobile phone, thus accessing their contacts.

Long -time republican consultant, Wiles has its political roots in Florida, where she was first chief of staff to a republican mayor of the city of Jacksonville.

She has since reached higher levels in the political sphere, helping to manage the campaign of governor of the republican leader Rick Scott and then played a similar role in two of Trump's presidential offers.

Trump Elon Musk's allies, Walt Nauta and Susie Wiles left the White House on March 21 [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]

In 2016, she directed operations in Florida for the first successful election campaign of Trumps, and in 2024, she was her national campaign manager.

Two days after his victory in re -election on November 7, Trump announced that Wiles accompanied him to the White House as a chief of staff, a role that oversees daily activities for the president. The chief of staff also coordinates the development of policies and oversees the staff of the White House.

While the FBI has not yet confirmed how WILS 'personal contacts have been in the hands of its imitator, the American media noted that Presidential Trumps Campaign announced in August 2024 that it had been hacked by Iran and that sensitive documents were stolen.

