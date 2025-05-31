Trump says that 50% steel prices will double us





President Donald Trump told us on Friday in steel that he will double the prices on 50%steel imports.

Would bring it from 25% to 50%, steel prices in the United States of America, said Trump in remarks at US Steels Irvin Works in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.

Trump reports on steel after indicating last week that it would erase a controversial merger with Japanese Japan. Investors and union members listen to the president's responses on the form that the agreement he announced between US Steel and Nippon will take.

Trump described the agreement as a partnership in an article on May 23 on his social media platform Truth Social. The president said that the American Steels headquarters would remain in Pittsburgh and Japanese would invest $ 14 billion over 14 months in the US industrial icon over 120 years of age.

Trump told journalists on Sunday that the agreement is an investment, it is a partial property, but it will be controlled by the United States. But the White House and the companies have provided little details to the public on how the agreement has been structured since the announcement.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a visit to US Steel – Irvin works in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Friday, May 30, 2025.

Us Steel described the agreement as a merger in which it will become a subsidiary in exclusive ownership of Nippon Steel North America, but will continue to operate as a separate company, according to a file of April 8 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Familiar sources with the case told CNBCS David Faber that Nippon should close its acquisition from US Steel at $ 55 per share, the original offer of Japanese delivery made before President Joe Biden rejects the agreement in January. Biden blocked Nippons proposed an acquisition for national security reasons, arguing that it would endanger critical supply chains.

But Trump ordered a new review of the agreement in April, softening his previous opposition to Nippon who bought us the steel. The president announced that the partnership one day after the Foreign Investment Committee in the United States (CFIU) was to conclude its examination and make a recommendation to find out if companies had found means to mitigate national security risks.

National security agreement

Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick told CNBC on Tuesday that the US government will have a part of gold that will allow it to decide on a number of seats in the board of directors. Us Steel will have an American CEO and a majority of the board of directors will come from the United States, said McCormick.

It is a national security agreement that will be signed with the United States government, McCormick told CNBCS Squawk Box. Be a part of gold which will essentially require the approval of the American government of a number of members of the board of directors and which will allow the United States to guarantee the reduction of production levels.

The gold share would probably not take the form of participation by the US government, said James Brower, partner of the law firm Morrison Forresters. The committee that examined the agreement, CFIUS, does not negotiate the interests of the actions, said Brower.

He would probably take the form of a contractual right for the American veto government to certain actions, said Brower, who represented customers on questions related to the CFIUS.

Nippon will certainly have members of the board of directors and this will be part of their global business structure, McCormick told CNBC. The Commercial Advisor of the White House, Peter Navarro, told journalists on Thursday that Nippon Steel was going to have an involvement, but no control of the company.

Us Steel has the company, said Navarro. US trade representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC on Friday that the details of the Japanese Steel Agreement remained relatively confidential.

The underlying principle is that the United States should control key critical sectors, whether it is its basic or high-tech manufacturing, Greer told Squawk Box. In the event that foreign countries or foreign persons or businesses wish to acquire these companies or have significant investments, the United States must keep control of the things that matter.

The United Steelworkers, who originally opposed the agreement, said that the union could not speculate on the impact of Trumps' announcement without further information.

Our concern remains that Japanese, a foreign company with a long and proven, the violation of our commercial laws, will further erode the domestic capacity of steel and compromise thousands of good union jobs, said the president of the USW, David McCall, in a press release.

