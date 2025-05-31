



The Republicans of the US Congress put pressure for an increase in taxes on American universities, under a new bill defended by President Donald Trump who was closely adopted in the House of Representatives last Thursday.

Supporters of bills argue that a provision relating to higher education establishments is designed to target awakened universities.

Universities fired executive decrees and decisions aimed at changing education and immigration to the country, as well as reprimand on pro-Palestine demonstrations that took place on American university campuses last year.

The new tax plans aim to increase taxes on what American universities earn from their endowments.

So what exactly is an endowment?

An endowment refers to funds or assets given to a university to keep it financially in the future.

Endowments generally include overtime donations from elders, other donors and businesses.

The bill before the American Congress establishes tax rates for universities according to their effective allocations by student by dividing their total allocations by the number of full -time students in the establishment.

The profits of investments made from allocation will be imposed, if the bill becomes law.

Have universities been taxed so far?

Most colleges have not been taxed on their endowments for centuries.

Revenue Act of 1909 exempted educational establishments as non -profit organizations which operate for public interests exclusively for religious, charitable or educational purposes. Consequently, educational establishments have not paid taxes on their investment gains.

This changed during the first presidential term of Trumps. In 2017, the US Congress adopted the tax on tax reductions and jobs, which introduced a tax of 1.4% on colleges with endowments per pupil of at least $ 500,000, and at least 500 students who paid tuition fees. Consequently, the tax only applies to some of the richest institutions in the country.

This endowment tax generated around $ 380 million in 2023, in 56 universities that met the tax bar.

What do the Republicans want to do now?

On May 22, the House of Representatives controlled by the Republican adopted, with a 215-214 vote, which Trump and the laws that the authors called the only major bill. In this bill, a proposal to revive taxes on elite universities.

The proposal is leveled and aims to perceive a tax of:

1.4% on the investment yields of institutions which have a student endowment of more than $ 500,000 but less than $ 750,000. 7% on institutions that have a student endowment of more than $ 750,000 but less than $ 1,250,000. 14% on institutions that have an endowment per student of more than $ 1,250,000 but less than $ 2,000,000. 21% on institutions that have a student endowment of more than $ 2,000,000.

These percentages apply to universities which had at least 500 students paid by tuition fees during the previous taxable year and where 50% of their full-time paid students are in the United States. Universities identified as qualified religious institutions are exempt from this tax.

The proposal was written by republican legislators in the way and means committee, the oldest organization of the chamber's tax writing.

For too long, universities have received a beneficial treatment of our tax code while ignoring the interests of taxpayers, Jason Smith, the Missouri republican and chairman of the Chamber's way and means committee, said a little time after the bill.

An information sheet published by Smith indicates that the tax titles are awakened, the elite universities which operate more like large companies and other exempt entities of responsible tax.

The bill is now heading to the Senate, where the Republicans hold 53 seats and the Democrats hold 47. We do not know when the vote will take place, but Trump urges the Republican senators to adopt it quickly.

On May 22, Trump wrote on his social platform Truth: thank you to all the Republicans who voted yes on this historic bill! Now, it's time for our friends from the American Senate to go to work and send this bill to my office as soon as possible!

How many colleges could be affected by this?

A New York Times survey revealed that at least 58 schools could potentially be affected by this.

Large universities could be the highest tax slab.

During the 2024 financial year, the total endowment of Harvard universities was worth around 53.2 billion the largest dollars of all universities. There are 24,596 students in Harvard, which means that the endowment per student is $ 2.16 million. This means that he will have to pay a tax of 21% if the bill becomes a law.

The allocation of Yale universities is estimated at $ 41 billion and the university has 15,490 students, bringing the endowment per student to around 2.7 million dollars. Although the Institute is currently paying the tax of 1.4%, it will also have to pay a tax of 21% if the bill becomes law.

Similarly, Stanford's endowment is $ 36.5 billion and has 17,529 students, which is $ 2.1 million in the endowment per student. Although the Institute is currently paying the tax of 1.4%, it will have to pay a tax of 21% if the bill becomes law.

On the other hand, the total endowment of the University of Pennsylvanias was 22.3 billion dollars in June 2024 and the Institute has 24,219 full -time students, which makes the endowment per student $ 920,764. Although the Institute is currently paying the tax of 1.4%, it will have to pay a tax of 7% if the bill becomes law.

But because the bill determines which universities are taxable according to the endowments per student, it is not only the grandes écoles which will be affected: still smaller private institutions, which have already paid 1.4% tax, should now pay much more.

The Pomona College of Claremont, California, had a total endowment of $ 3 billion in 2024, of which the Institute uses 5% each year.

The University claims that 60%, or 36 million dollars, of financial assistance in Pomona, is covered by the endowment, which also covers about half of the operating budget of the institutes. It has 1,747 students, which means that Pomona has an endowment per student of $ 1.7 million. Until now, he has paid a tax worth 1.4% of the endowment; If the bill is adopted, it will be taxed at 14%.

Can this be applied?

If the bill adopts Trump in the Senate is almost certain to sign it.

But the version of the Legislative Assembly which leaves the Congress could be different from that adopted by the Chamber.

Even if the Senate adopts the tax, it is possible to modify the amount of the tax and the criteria of its request in the process, said Emily Saulnier, chief editor of the Boston College Law Review, publication at the Boston College Law School.

The centrist and conservative republicans of the Senate are divided on the bill. Chamber Mike Johnson urged Republican senators to revise it as little as possible. If the senators adopt a revised version, the room will have to vote on this new text so that it is transmitted to Trump, which will then sign it.

The Wisconsin Republican Senator, Ron Johnson, opposed the bill in its current form, arguing that it will increase the national deficit, which is the difference between the amount of money that the federal government spends and the amount it earns thanks to income. Johnson said that the bedroom bill would add $ 4 dollars to the deficit. In 2024, the deficit was 1.83 billion of dollars.

Kentucky republican senator, Rand Paul, raised similar concerns during an interview with Fox News on May 25, saying that even if he supported parts of the bill, she would explode debt.

But if the bill adopts and is signed by Trump, it will apply to all colleges and universities that meet the conditions established in the legislation, said Saulnier.

How did universities react?

This legislation presents a more important threat to Yale than any other bill in memory, said the president of Yale Maurie Mcinnis in a press release published on May 22.

The endowment tax exercises more financial burden for students by making the college less affordable. Taxation schools reduce income available for financial aid, she wrote, adding that the endowment tax compromised the country's world leadership in technology.

During a teaching school meeting in 2024, Harvard president Alan M Garber called an increase in endowment taxes The threat that keeps me at night.

How did we get here?

The Trump administration has repeatedly attacked higher education establishments, alleging that they do not limit anti -Semitism, or for illegal and immoral discrimination in the form of diversity, equality and inclusion programs (DEI).

Last year, pro-Palestine demonstrations and camps appeared in several American universities, notably Columbia, Yale, New York University (NYU) and Harvard.

On January 29, Trump signed a decree entitled additional measures to combat anti -Semitism, ordering executive department to submit a report on all the criminal and civil authorities available to combat anti -Semitism.

One day after having signed this order, Trump was quoted in an information sheet of the White House, saying: to all the resident extraterrestrials who joined the pro-jihadist demonstrations, we put you in note: come 2025, we will find you and we will deport you. I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on university campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before.

Trump has since frozen the federal funding of several universities, including Columbia and Harvard.

With this risk funding, universities depend even more on their endowment funds to support the research they carry out.

However, endowments are subject to restrictions and donors decide how most of the endowment is spent. In the case of Harvards, donors decide where 70% of the annual endowment distribution is spent.

On May 22, the Trump administration revoked Harvards certification to register new foreign students. This decision was temporarily blocked by a federal judge.

On Tuesday, the government ordered Usembassies abroad to plan new visa interview appointments for foreign students and exchange visitors, according to an internal cable seen by press agencies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/30/republicans-plan-to-tax-us-college-endowments-who-will-that-hurt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos