FARAGE reforms the UK to accept encryption donations.





The UK began to accept the donation of Cryptocurrency and said that the “first” British party did, “Nigel Farage's leader.

The announcement was made by Farage at the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, and his party promised to cut taxes on cryptocurrency if elected.

“Sending my message to the British especially to young people will help bring our country correctly to the 21st century,” he said.

“Let's know that encryption, bitcoin, digital assets are here.”

CLACTON's MP also introduced 'Cryptoassets and Digital Finance Bill'. He described London as “bold and bold and brexit post roadmap” to make London the “world's best trade center.”

Experts, however, warned of the idea of ​​making political donations through cryptocurrency.

Steve Goodrich, a financial crime expert, told Politico's Playbook: “The anonymousity provided by the digital currency makes it almost impossible for political parties to have confidence in the donor's status.

He added that the growth of encryption threatens “a wide loophole in which unlimited anonymous donations can flow into British politics.”

7 million British currently own cryptocurrency, and Nigel Farage tries to vote.

Donald Trump, who called Bitcoin “Fraud” in 2021, changed his course before the presidential election last year and eventually donated from millions of dollars.

Farage seems to be following the same playbook and promised to create a “sovereign Bitcoin preliminary fund.” Therefore, if the price of this cryptocurrency is rising, taxpayers can benefit.

The Trump administration released a similar policy in March. In other words, Bitcoin seized by criminals means that it will be maintained if it is no longer auction and its value is larger.

According to the data from Arkham Intelligence, the UK currently has 47 billion Bitcoin, but the Labor Party has excluded the investment as an investment, claiming that this asset is too volatile.

The government has not yet sold these encryption holdings, despite the fact that U -turn costs for winter fuel payments are still comfortable.

Farage announced his policy at the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas.

Pro Bitcoin Policy will not be liked by many British voters who are still in a living crisis.

But the position of reform represents another difference between labor and conservatives that have not yet taken the decisive position on encryption.

For more information about SKY NEWS: Canceller Cancel Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Hordersdid Brexit Do better or worsen the UK?

Zia Yusuf Chairman said to reporters that the party could pay taxes through Bitcoin if the party was elected to the government on Friday.

He also said that reform will reduce capital gains to assets such as Bitcoin to 10%to create up to £ 1 billion in the Ministry of Treasire for 10 years.

Image: Reforms allowed people to pay taxes through Bitcoin, Gia Yusuf announced on Friday.

Currently, Cryptocurrencies gains 18% or 24% capital gains.

He added that cuts can encourage further use of currencies and encourage people to move their assets to England.

Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, have gained popularity in recent years, and about 12%of the current adults in the UK can compare Cryptoassets with Cryptoassets, compared to 4%of 2021.

Last month, the prime minister announced plans to regulate encryption ascups to make the UK a “world leader.”

