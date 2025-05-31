Trump says that we will increase the 50% steel prices during the Pennsylvania rally | Donald Trump News





US President Donald Trump announced that his administration is increasing steel import prices from 25% to 50%.

Addressing steel silers and supporters in a rally outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Trump has supervised his last tariff increase as the increase in the national manufacturing industry.

Went from 25% to 50%, steel prices in the United States of America, which will still guarantee the steel industry in the United States, Trump told the crowd. Nobodys will get around this.

The way in which this increase in the price would affect an existing free trade pact with Canada and Mexico or a separate trade agreement concluded earlier this month with the United Kingdom is not clear.

The nature of a partnership also developing Japanese Steel, the largest steel producer in Japan, and the national company US Steel. However, during the rally, Trump played the partnership as a successful work.

It has never been an investment of $ 14 billion in the history of the steel industry in the United States of America, Trump said about the agreement.

A steel price hike

The Friday rally was a return to the site of many electoral season campaign events for Trump and his team.

In 2024, Trump armed his argument to re -election on a call to the voters of the working class, including those of the Rust Belt region, a manufacturing center which has decreased in the face of changing industry trends and greater competition abroad.

The main states of swing such as Pennsylvania and Michigan are located in the region, and they have looked together on election day, helping to propel Trump to a second term as president.

Trump, in turn, designed his America First Agenda as a political platform designed to strengthen the national manufacturing industry. Prices and other protectionist policies have played a leading role in this program.

In March, for example, Trump announced an initial list of 25% prices on steel and aluminum, which has responded to the main business partners such as Canada with reprisal measures.

The following month, he also imposed a coverage rate of 10% on almost all business partners as well as specific import taxes in the higher country. These were quickly interrupted in the midst of economic shock waves and generalized criticisms, while the 10% tariff remained in place.

Trump argued that prices are a vital negotiation tool to encourage greater investment in the American economy.

But economists have warned that trying a lasting reset of the global economy thanks to dramatic tax increases as the prices will probably jump on American consumers, which increases prices.

Rachel Ziemba, a senior scholarship holder of the Center for a New American Security, said that the last increase in steel rates also signals that the negotiation of trade agreements with Trump could lead to limited advantages, taking into account the sudden changes of his policies.

In addition, Friday's announcement reports that Trump should continue to double the prices, she said.

The challenge is that steel prices hike can be good for steel workers, but it is bad for manufacturing and the energy sector, among others. So, overall, it's not great for the American economy and adds uncertainty to macro perspectives, Ziemba explained.

Trumps' pricing policies have also been faced with legal challenges in the United States, where businesses, interest groups and states have all filed prosecution to stop tax increases.

On Thursday, for example, a federal court briefly ruled that Trump had illegally exerted emergency powers to impose his slowdown in international prices, only for a court of appeal to interrupt this decision a few hours later.

An agreement with Japanese Steel

Before the announcement of the price hike, the Friday rally in Pittsburgh was to focus on the acquisition of Nippon Steels from US Steel, the second largest steel producer in the country.

Was here today to celebrate a successful agreement that will guarantee that this American sexual company remains an American company, said Trump at the start of his speech.

But the merger between Japanese Steel and Us Steel had been controversial, and it was largely opposed by the unions.

Upon his return to the White House in January, Trump initially declared that he would block the acquisition, reflecting a similar position taken by his predecessor, former American president Joe Biden.

However, he has since pivoted his position and supported the agreement. Last week, he announced an agreement which, according to him, would only grant Japanese that partial property on US Steel.

Speaking on Friday, Trump said that the New Deal would understand Japanese which would make a commitment of $ 14 billion towards the future of Us Steel, although it did not provide details on the way in which the property agreement would take place.

Oh, you're going to be happy, Trump said at the crowd of the silers. There is a lot of money to come.

The republican leader has also waxed poetic on the history of steel in the United States, describing it as the backbone of the country's economy.

The city of Pittsburgh produced more steel than most whole countries could not produce, and it was not even close, he said, adding: if you do not have steel, you have no countries.

For its part, US Steel has not publicly communicated any details of a renovated agreement to investors. Japanese, on the other hand, has published a declaration approving the company of people proposed, but it did not reveal the terms of the arrangement either.

The acquisition shared union workers, although the National United Steelworkers Union was one of its main opponents.

In a press release before the rally, the union wondered if the new arrangement brought a significant change compared to the initial proposal.

Nippon has maintained in a coherent manner that it would not invest in American steels installations if it had the company, the union said in a statement, which noted that the firmer details had not yet been published.

We have not seen anything in the reports in the past few days, suggesting that Nippon has returned from this position.

The rally comes on Friday when Trump sought to reassure his voter base following a tumultuous start to his second term.

Critics point out that steel prices have increased in the United States by around 16% since Trump took office, and his republican party faced potentially punishing elections in 2026.

