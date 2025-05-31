Toyota GR Corolla is officially coming to England.





Considering our respect for Toyota GR Yaris, we were angry when there was no Grr Corolla in the British lineup. But three years later, Toyota has finally announced that it will come to our coast or leave the coast. HOT HATCH will be produced in Toyotas British Plant near Derby from 2026, but it is still unknown whether it will be sold.

This measure has helped to make the performance department the fastest growing brand in Toyotas Armory, as a response to the enormous demand for GR Corola. The market demanded more than Marques could supply, and the British site was selected as a new manufacturing location for the model.

I haven't confirmed that I will sell GR Corola in the UK yet, but I admit that Toyota is a sharp market for performance vehicles. In the statement, the company said that the British plant was selected based on manufacturing and motorsports expertise and contributed to the decision of deep motor sports culture and technology in the UK. Preparation began in 2024 and is known to have started the line with the first car in 2026.

Yoshihiro Nakata, the president and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, said:

The rumor of the British debut began in 2024 when the prototype was raped in NRBURGRING. Of course, most manufacturers are tested in the ring, but the European development regime may be a signal that the GR Corola will finally be sold in the UK showroom. The number of hot hatches that left the showroom of late Renault Sports disappeared, so Hyundai i30 n and I20 n are also filled, and the void to be satisfied is expanded.

One of the interesting new information is that GR Corola has strictly used the US, Australia and Japanese markets, but the new details of the market for sale will come later in the recent statement. The finger crossing the finger will be near the house.

