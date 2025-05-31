Trump says China has violated Geneva with us on prices, minerals | Donald Trump News





The President of the United States, Donald Trump, accused China of raping an agreement to each other tariffs and commercial restrictions for critical minerals because he suggested that China was in serious economic danger until he agreed to conclude an agreement earlier this month.

Friday evening, publishing on his social platform Truth, Trump said that he had concluded a quick agreement with China so that the two countries move away from three-digit prices for 90 days to save Beijing from a very bad situation.

The US leader said his prices up to 145% on Chinese imports had allowed China to negotiate with the American market, causing closed factories and civil disorders in the country.

China, perhaps not surprisingly for some, has completely violated its agreement with us. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy! Added Trump.

Trump did not specify in his article how China had violated the agreement concluded after commercial negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, in mid-May or the action that he planned to take into account their alleged non-compliance with his conditions.

Questioned by journalists on the Chinese agreement later Friday in the oval office, Trump said: I'm sure I'm not talking bad [Chinas] President XI [Jinping]And I hope to resolve this.

The Trumps, the deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, told journalists that the fact of not fulfilling his obligations will open all kinds of action for the United States to ensure future compliance.

Miller added that Trump hoped that China would open up to American affairs in a way that the United States has been open to Chinese affairs for a very long time now.

The Chinas Embassy in Washington said Beijing has maintained communication with its American counterparts since Geneva talks, but said they had concerns about the recently imposed American export controls.

China has repeatedly raised concerns in the United States concerning its abuse of export control measures in the semiconductor sector and other related practices, the embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said in a statement.

China urges the United States once again to immediately correct its erroneous actions, to cease discriminatory restrictions against China and to jointly maintain the consensus reached during high-level talks in Geneva, Liu added.

Broken promises

Earlier this week, the media suggested that the Trump administration had ordered American companies to offer software used to design semiconductors to stop selling their services to Chinese groups.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the American trade department confirmed that he was examining exports of strategic importance for China and, in some cases, suspended existing export licenses or imposed additional license requirements while the exam is pending.

On Friday, shortly after depliacing the lack of compliance from Chinas to the Geneva Agreement, President Trump also announced his intention to increase prices on foreign steel imports from 25% to 50% on June 4.

The agreement two weeks ago, the reception of prices for 90 days caused a massive rally in global stocks, because it has effectively lowered the American rate on Chinese products in the middle of adolescence to around 25% in early April.

Within the framework of the agreement, China has also agreed to raise restricted commercial countermeasures the exports of critical metals necessary for production by American semiconductors, electronics and defense industries.

But officials of the Trump administration publicly said that China has been slow to join their Geneva commitments and that so far it has not complied.

The Reuters news agency also pointed out on Friday that Global Auto managers sound the alarm on an imminent shortage of rare land magnets from China that could force car factories to close in a few weeks.

Without reliable access to these elements and magnets, automobile suppliers will not be able to produce critical automotive components, including automatic transmissions, butterfly bodies, alternators, various engines, sensors, safety belts, speakers, lights, motors, power steering and cameras, alliance for automotive innovation indicated in a letter to Trump administration.

