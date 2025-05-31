British on the UK's trade negotiations despite the court block on the Trump tariff in the UK | Trump tariff





British officials are ahead of trade dialogue with the United States despite the recent decision of Donald Trump's tariffs, and are expected to deal with automobiles, metal and airplane parts within a few weeks.

The British negotiator team signed a way to talk with the United States in Washington last week, including how quickly the Parliament and Parliament can pass.

Despite the ruling that the federal court overturned the Trump's 10% tariff last week, Dowing Street believes that the Supreme Court will eventually be ignored by the Supreme Court.

But on Thursday night, the Court of Appeals suspended the ruling, while the Trump administration looked closely to the claim that allowed them to keep them in place.

A government source said: some countries have the right to negotiate court rulings. I was taking the opposite opinion and tried to implement this deal as soon as possible.

A government spokesman said: The United Kingdom was the first country to secure a deal with the United States as a measure to protect the British business and jobs, from automobiles to steel.

We can benefit from trading as soon as possible and we are trying to check the next step in the appropriate process.

The US president announced a US-UK trade transaction at an elliptical office earlier this month, and was very special for the United Kingdom and special for the United States. Trump was surprised by the downing street with his timing and informed Keir Starmer a few hours before he made.

For example, in accordance with this contract conditions, British automakers can export 100,000 vehicles annually to a 10% tariff rate. However, this transaction does not suggest how to see a large part of the car assembled in the United States in other countries in the United States, or how the parts itself will be handled.

Details are approaching, but some British companies say they are forced to lower their prices, while other companies are not simply exporting.

Earlier this week, the Federal Court ruled that many Trump tariffs were illegal and first to seek parliamentary approval. However, Trump's ruling applied to 10% speed was applied to products around the world, but did not apply to the 25% high ratio imposed on automobiles, steel and aluminum.

Downing Street decided to continue negotiations with the United States, just as the court ruling did not apply. British officials think they may be hit by the Supreme Court dominated by the Conservative Party.

On Friday night, Trump unexpectedly announced that it will double the foreign tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%. The impact on the trade agreement, which had a decrease in tariffs on British steel and aluminum early this month, was not clear immediately.

Last week, the British team landed in Washington, including the Prime Minister's Business Advisor, Barun Chandra, Trade Relations Officer Kate Joseph and Jonathan Black. One source said Michael Ellam, a senior cabinet officer who played an important role in signing the contract, is focusing on the EU reset transaction.

The team talked last week with US Minister of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, US Trade Representative, Brooke Rollins, and US Agricultural Ministers. Rollins has been pushing for the United Kingdom to open more US agricultural and foods in the United States, but Starmer will not be willing to reduce welfare and safety standards.

Officials expect car tariffs to fall in the next two weeks, and steel and aluminum can take longer. They also believed that the United States would reduce the tariffs on airplane parts created by the United Kingdom to zero, and promised that it would provide a significant priority to the UK when determining the tariffs on future products.

But discussions on pharmaceutical products, which account for exports to US $ 7 billion, are still in progress, but Trump has not yet talked about what tariffs they are trying to impose this.

The dialogue with the United States continues at the same time as civil servants are closer to 16 billion trade transactions with controversies with the Gulf countries. The Guardian says this transaction does not include specific provisions for human rights, modern slaves, or environments.

