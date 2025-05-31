All Chinese cars in the UK have been ranked. Which car is worth buying?





It may be difficult to choose the next car, and it has become more difficult due to the influx of new and unknown brands from China to the UK. A total of 22 other Chinese cars are on sale on our coast, and some are excellent and worth it, while other vehicles can be avoided.

To help you separate wheat from chairs, WEVE ranked all Chinese cars that can be purchased from CARWOW from the best to the worst and listed the nearest alcoholic alternative alternatives.

There are also a few Chinese cars that we have not yet obtained behind the wheels. After participating in the test, add this to the list after participating in the test.

Currently, Chinese cars can be purchased in the UK:

Mg3 9/10 xpeng g6 8/10 World Seal 8/10 mg S5 EV 8/10 mg4 8/10 World Dolphin 8/10 World SealIon 7 7/10 World Atto 3 7/10 7/10 Mg Zs 7/10 Gum Gum 7/10 LEAPMOTOR T03 6/10 6/10 6/10 Omoda 5/E5 6/10 Skywell be11 4/10.

You might think that MG is a British brand, but it is actually owned by China's SAIC MOTORS. MG3 is the best Chinese car that can be purchased in the UK, offering standard equipment at a powerful hybrid engine and crazy low price.

Less than 19,000, almost 3,000 people are cheaper than hybrid Renoclio. It is not as fuel efficiency as CLIO, but it is better to drive.

2. The best alternative to xpeng G6: Tesla model y wowscore: 8/10

The xpeng G6 is a smooth electric SUV that offers many provides. Tesla Model Y gets about 5,000 less, up to 354 miles of range, intuitive software and numerous internal spaces.

Boots may not be as big as Tesla, and it's not a bit firm than a bit of a bump, but the xpengs interior is a very nice and possy place to spend time, and you can get a quick charging feature that can be obtained from 10-80%in 20 minutes.

3. BYD SEAL Best Alternative: Tesla Model 3 WowsCore: 8/10

This is the only Chinese bar car that can be purchased in the UK, which is a good car. It is comfortable and fun to drive, and a lot of standard equipment is provided, and the internal quality can be easily matched with the Tesla Model 3.

Thanks to the cramped rear seats, it is not as practical as Tesla and the touch screen works. If you pass this grip, you can have a fast -working electric car with a good driving range.

4. MG S5 EV's best alternative: KIA EV3 WowsCore: 8/10

The S5 EV is essentially a MG4S SUV response and is a large electric vehicle. It is characterized by the MGS Pooshest Feeling interior so far, and there are many spaces in the rear seats and boots.

You won't feel awe for styling. Because it's a bit of purple. But for 28,500, it is easy to forgive. All cars include LED headlights, reversal cameras, 13.0 -inch infotainment screens and wireless phone charging.

5. MG4 The best alternative: Volkswagen ID3 WowsCore: 8/10

The MG4 was a carwows car of the year after blowing us with low prices, generous equipment lists, bold styling and fun driving experiences. One of these can be obtained from 21,500 through Carwow, which is cheaper than the smaller Vauxhall Corsa Electric.

Thanks to the many road noise at speed, it may not be the most stylish EV in the market, and the infotainment system is not the best, but it was sharing hair at this price. MG4 provides worthless value.

6. Byd Dolphin Best Alternative: volkswagen ID3 wowscore: 8/10

BYD Dolphin is actually a direct alternative to MG4, and it is very difficult to choose among them. Dolphins offer standard equipment similar to more interior spaces, but they are not good for driving.

The internal quality is also a bit mixed, but BYD is still a competitive price. Based on the best deal at the time, you can choose one of these cars and be happy.

7. MG HS Best Alternative: Citroen C5 Aircross WowsCore: 8/10

If you don't want the entire EV after a new company, MG HS is an excellent option. It is a tax -friendly company of the company because you can get a plug -in hybrid version with an impressive 75 mile of pure electric.

It is about 10,000 cheaper than the plug -in hybrid Kia Sportage and will not change in terms of equipment. HS is not good to drive as much as sports.

8. Byd Seal 7 Best Alternative: Tesla Model Y WowsCore: 7/10

BYD SEALION 7 is too close to the seductive Tesla Model Y alternative. It has a posh feeling and a wide interior, and the blisters are fast, but there are several flies in the ointment.

The main is suspension, which is very inconvenient for the bump. Even at the speed of the highway, it is noisy and competitive, so it is competitive. 2,000 more than Tesla Model Y and not enough to justify additional expenses.

9. BYD ACT 3 Best Alternative: KIA EV3 WowsCore: 7/10

ATTO 3 was the first car sold in the UK and best described. If you look a bit strange with a comfortable bump, there is a nice interior, but 4,700 is more expensive than the KIA EV3.

The car provides a better purchase because it provides a wider and 115 -mile range in the rear seats than Atto 3.

10. JAECOO 7 The best alternative: skoda karoq wowscore: 7/10

JAECOO began with the solid hybrid SUV 7, compared to the dull Skoda Karoq in the UK in early 2025. There are also a lot of wonderful interior and standard kits, but there are several areas where this car does not reach skoda.

The main is practicality. The 500 -liter boots are average compared to most alternatives and the rear seats are a bit tight. JAECOO 7 is not as comfortable as skoda karoq and is almost the same.

11. MG ZS Best Alternative: Toyota Yaris Cross WowsCore: 7/10

The MGS formula is almost the same in most cars. Provide a lot of equipment and low prices. ZS is a small SUV that starts at less than 20,000, and things like adaptive cruise control and digital drivers are represented by standards.

Toyota Yaris Cross is not as fuel efficiency and not good for driving, but you can get a lot of rear seats. MG also offers some discounts in ZS, so only 17,000 can be obtained through Carwow.

12.

Electric convertible is rare, so it's hard to find a direct competitor with MG Cyberster. It's a fantastic feeling, but it's pleasantly fast, but there are some people who can take off you.

The four interior screens are arranged in an embarrassing manner, so two are blocked by the steering wheel, and the electric scissors doors are very fast wearing.

13. GWM ORA 03 Best Alternative: Volvo Ex30 WowsCore: 6/10

If you are looking for something a little different, GWM ORA 03 may be on your distance. It's a funky small electric car with a lovely interior, but there are some reasons why you need to buy Volvo EX30 instead.

03 is a bit cheaper than Volvo, but there is no good place to drive and the range is not very good. The EX30S driver support system is also much less interfering.

14. Leapmotor T03 The best alternative: Dacia Spring WowsCore: 6/10

LEAPMOTOR T03 is one of up to 20,000 electric vehicles offered today in the UK. Dacia Spring can be considered or Citroen AMI, but technically, it is not a car at all.

This Dinky China EV can accommodate four people, offers more range than Dacia Spring, and it feels surprisingly growing. But small boots and stimulating touch screens are against it.

15. Byd Seal U Best Alternative: Citroen C5 Aircross WowsCore: 6/10

This is the only car sold in the UK as a gasoline engine. SEAL U. This is why it is a wide and well -equipped SUV with a refined plug -in hybrid system and a lot of standard equipment, but her money is better than other places.

Citroen C5 Aircross is much better to drive, cheaper, cheaper, and driving. Citroen crosses them across the BYD pitch, collisions and walls on the road.

16. MG5 The best alternative: Peugeot E-308 SW WowsCore: 6/10

The MG5 was the only electric real estate car in the market and provided a fantastic value for money, so it gave us a deep impression when it was first released, but it continued and this car was left.

Now you can buy a much more sophisticated and comfortable Peugeot E-308 SW for similar money, and MGS's own S5 EV is much better and better than 5.

17. Omoda5/E5 Best Alternative: Skoda Karoq/Skoda Elroq WowsCore: 6/10

The Omoda 5 and E5 were the first two cars launched by the British brand, and did not make the first impression. In paper, they seemed to be a big value for money, but it didn't take long for cracks.

Gasoline drive 5 drinks a lot of fuel, while the electric E5S range is not very impressive. Both have a cramped and annoying infotainment setting in the rear seats.

18. Skywell Be11 Best Alternative: Hyundai ion 5 or Bus Pass WowsCore: 4/10

We finish Skywell Be11, the worst new car you can buy in the UK today. The rear seats of the pine rear are about everything that this car is going for it. Most of the interiors feel like coming from Temu, and onboard technology is angry and taken out of the road.

It shakes over the bumps as much as the other, and the actual range is quite dark and the charging is pleasant. The worst part? The long -distance version of this car is the same as Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Tesla Model 3. thank you

