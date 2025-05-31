Jamie Dimon de JPMorgan calls us to store bullets, rare earths instead of bitcoin





The United States is expected to store cannons, ammunition and drones instead of Bitcoin, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on Friday at the first Reagan national economic forum in California.

“We should not store bitcoins,” said Dimon when asked how industrial policy was hidden by national security policies during a panel.

“We have to store pistols, balls, tanks, planes, drones, you know, rare earths. We know we have to do it. It is not a mystery. ”

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that operates outside the banking or government authority.

President Donald Trump signed a decree in March by creating a Bitcoin reserve, which he described as “a very virtual Knox for digital gold”.

“We should store balls,” he continued.

“As, you know, the soldiers tell you that, you know, if there is a war in the Southern China Sea, we have missiles for seven days. Okay, go. I mean, we cannot say that with an impassive face and think it's okay. So we know what to do.

Dimon joined a conversation by the fireside during the National Economic Forum Reagan in Sim Valley, California, at the Reagan Presidential Library on Friday for a radical discussion on the economy and how the “tectonic plates of the world change” in geopolitics in the form of wars, proxy terrorists and potential proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Dimon underlined during his address that he does not consider China as the first American opponent, and rather stressed his attention on “the enemy inside” which could lead to the status of the United States as the crater of world leader.

“I'm not also worried about China,” said Dimon.

“China is a potential opponent. They do a lot, they have a lot of problems. But what really worries me is us. Can we bring together our own act, our own values, our own capacity, our own management? ”

“I am always asked this question: are we going to be the reserve currency?” He said.

“No

He described the American government as a “leviathan” too weak to achieve policies, while simultaneously imposing “things on the American public that they have enough”.

Dimon argued that instead, the United States needed to celebrate its longtime values.

“Celebrate our virtues: freedom of expression, freedom of religion, freedom of business, equal opportunities, family, God, country,” he said.

“You know, and you can recognize the faults we have, which are extraordinary what we have done the black population for years. Do not denigrate the great things of this country, because these are two different things.”

“We are not talking much to each other, we deal with our policies, it is the enemy inside,” he continued.

“We must correct our license Our regulations Our immigration Our taxation, which I think they are on the way. We must repair our downtown schools, our health care system. ”

The national Economic Forum Reagan started on Friday and includes panels featuring the energy secretary Chris Wright, legislators such as Sens. Mike Rounds and Bill Cassidy, and private sector leaders, such as the CEO of Booz Allen Hamilton, Horacio Rozanski.

The Bipartite event strives to promote “the lasting belief of President Reagan in the power of the free market and the individual opportunity to stimulate national prosperity”, according to the organizers of the forum.

