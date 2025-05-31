International
John Healey is expected to consume 3%of GDP in British defense by 2034.
Defense review is understood to be based on the assumption that the 3% goal will follow the trajectory expenditure.
This means that some measures of the plan are not cheap unless they reach the spending level.
This review can be made if a 3%goal is raised, and the project can increase and deliver it faster.
Drones and artificial intelligence are expected to warn of the “era of new threats.” Changes the nature of the dangers faced by the UK.
It is recommended to deploy a new “digital” expert with the army to protect them from enemy drones and control the unmanned weapons of their own future.
The 130 pages of documents, including about 45,000 words, will warn about the “immediate and compression” risk posted by Russia, and China describes it as “sophisticated and continuous challenge.” It will also describe Iran and North Korea as “regional confusion”.
OBR, an independent budget watcher of the government, said that he met the ambition to consume 3%of GDP to the defense.
In an interview with the Times newspaper, Hilly said there is no doubt that the UK will achieve a goal.
“This has made us plan to plan in the long run. It makes us deal with pressure,” he said.
The review is still negotiated by other government departments to consume for the next three years.
The BBC knows that the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has not yet reached an agreement with the Ministry of Finance on how long it was allocated to regions such as society and inexpensive housing and regional councils.
Home offices in charge of areas, including policies and border control, are still in the early stages of negotiations on the amount of money allocated.
The Ministry of Defense said on Saturday that more than 1.5 billion won will be consumed to improve military housing as part of the government's review.
Additional funds are used for emergency repairs such as defective boiler fixing and tackle fungus and new housing development.
According to last year's report from Commons Defense Committe, two -thirds of the houses for service families were required to meet the modern standards.
The Liberal Democratic Party rejoiced that the government finally came to hear their senses, but the ministers demanded to move forward by bringing the military convenience to the right family standard and setting the minimum standard for social home conditions.
